The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
NBC Chicago

Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany

Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors

Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Swept by Jets in Season Series

10 observations: Blackhawks swept by Jets in season series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks were swept in the season series by the Jets, who won...
NBC Chicago

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen Will Start NBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements. Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN. Siakam, Edwards and Fox...
NBC Chicago

Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub

Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
