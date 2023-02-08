Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Related
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Robbie Gould Does Not Want to Kick for the Bears Amid Free Agency
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Bears' Kyle Long Tells Cruel, Yet Hilarious, Matt Nagy Story
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother,...
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
Twitter Hilariously Reacts to Jimmy Fallon Super Bowl 57 Hashtag Challenge
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII and fans around the world are getting excited to catch the action … or not. Jimmy Fallon, star of NBC’s The Tonight Show, asked Twitter a simple, fun question that got twisted into various directions. “It's Hashtags time! In...
Ryan Leaf Pinpoints Underrated Part of Justin Fields' Year 2 Success
PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Auditor for Defamation
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation. The...
Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany
Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors
Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
Should Bears Trade Justin Fields? Ex-NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff Gives His Take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
Should Chicago Bears Stay or Go? New Poll Shows Residents' Strong Opinions
NOTE: Lea esta historia en español aquí. Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Swept by Jets in Season Series
10 observations: Blackhawks swept by Jets in season series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks were swept in the season series by the Jets, who won...
ArtūRas Karnišovas' ‘Buy Mode' Signals Future Changes for Bulls
NEW YORK --- In explaining why he didn’t make a move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline passed, Artūras Karnišovas emphasized that he represented the Chicago Bulls as buyers in his leaguewide discussions. That would certainly indicate the executive vice president recognizes that, especially without Lonzo Ball,...
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen Will Start NBA All-Star Game
NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox have been added to the player pool for the All-Star Game as injury replacements. Commissioner Adam Silver's office announced the picks Friday, after they were first reported by ESPN. Siakam, Edwards and Fox...
Jaxson Stauber Becomes First Blackhawks Goalie to Start NHL Career 3-0-0
Stauber becomes first Hawks goalie to start NHL career 3-0-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaxson Stauber became the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to start his NHL career with a 3-0-0 record after stopping 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona at the United Center.
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Named 2023 NBA All-Star Injury Replacement After Snub
Fox named NBA All-Star injury replacement after initial snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. After initially being snubbed, the Kings guard has been named an All-Star injury reserve replacement for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with Minnesota Timberwolves phenom Anthony Edwards and Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0