The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors

Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
NBC Chicago

Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent

Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
NBC Chicago

Bears' Devin Hester Does Not Make Hall of Fame on Second Try

Devin Hester doesn't make Hall of Fame on second try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Simply put, Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history. But he’ll have to wait another year for a chance to be enshrined in Canton. On Thursday night, the Bears special teams superstar did not make the Hall of Fame in his second try on the ballot.
NBC Chicago

Here's What Time Super Bowl 2023 Starts, Halftime Show Details and More

Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.
NBC Chicago

