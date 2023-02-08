Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Robbie Gould Does Not Want to Kick for the Bears Amid Free Agency
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to...
Ryan Leaf Pinpoints Underrated Part of Justin Fields' Year 2 Success
PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
Luke Getsy Gave Aaron Rodgers' Phone Number to Justin Fields
Getsy gave Aaron Rodgers' phone number to Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is turning on the jets as the Chicago Bears head into a critical offseason, both for the team and for the front office. The one skill Fields mentioned time after time during multiple...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
How Ravens Reportedly Could Be Tempted to Trade Lamar Jackson
How Ravens reportedly could be tempted to trade Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Ravens want to keep Lamar Jackson, it's apparently not a lock he starts next season in Baltimore. If the two sides can't reach an agreement on a long-term deal, the Ravens could...
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022 Defensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors
PHOENIX — It might not have been the ultimate goal of Nick Bosa’s 2022 season, but it was incredibly meaningful for the 49ers star to be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. The football world recognized what a special player Bosa is during NFL Honors...
Justin Fields Shares His Affinity for Patrick Mahomes' Play Style
Fields shares his affinity for Patrick Mahomes' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a student of the game, and a connoisseur of good quarterbacks. To that, he explained what he enjoys most about watching the game's best quarterback – Patrick Mahomes. "I like the way...
Bears' Kyle Long Tells Cruel, Yet Hilarious, Matt Nagy Story
Kyle Long tells cruel, yet hilarious, Matt Nagy story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Long gave insight into what it was like being coached by former Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "We were playing the Raiders, and we were getting our a-ses whooped," Long said on his brother,...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wins 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award
Justin Jefferson captures historic Offensive Player of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. Jefferson beat out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill,...
Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors
Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent
Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
NBC Chicago
Bears' Devin Hester Does Not Make Hall of Fame on Second Try
Devin Hester doesn't make Hall of Fame on second try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Simply put, Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history. But he’ll have to wait another year for a chance to be enshrined in Canton. On Thursday night, the Bears special teams superstar did not make the Hall of Fame in his second try on the ballot.
Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Auditor for Defamation
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation. The...
Here's What Time Super Bowl 2023 Starts, Halftime Show Details and More
Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.
Should Bears Trade Justin Fields? Ex-NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff Gives His Take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
