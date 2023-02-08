Read full article on original website
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Individuals dumped dead Pitbull in West Springfield
West Springfield Animal Control is searching for the individuals responsible for dumping a deceased dog in West Springfield.
Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
westernmassnews.com
Williamsburg crews respond to vehicle striking lamp post in front of Meekins Library
WILLIAMSBURG, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Williamsburg responded to a vehicle crashing into a light pole. According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, they received the call just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived they found a vehicle that had gone up to the sidewalk and...
Trial continues Friday for John LaRace, charged with armed rampage in W. Springfield
A jury-waived trial holds closing arguments Friday for a Springfield man charged with several felonies after an alleged West Springfield crime spree involving carjackings, armed assaults and an attempted household break-in on Feb. 24, 2019. John LaRace, 43, faces 18 counts of felonies after West Springfield police arrested him for...
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Two arrested in Springfield after firearm seized
After a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 10th, Springfield Police officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects, Shakim Grant, and Irvin Sanchez.
Two people arrested in Chicopee, suspected of distributing cocaine
Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment on Dwight Street.
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
Video of Rottweiler later euthanized sparks anger toward Springfield shelter
A video of a Rottweiler deemed aggressive by a Springfield animal shelter has a number of animal lovers questioning whether it was necessary to euthanize the dog. Shortly after the video became public, the shelter involved closed commenting on its social media page over threats. Kristina Ruhland, an Agawam resident...
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
iheart.com
West Springfield Police Seek Shoplifting Suspect
West Springfield police are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect. The man is suspected of stealing over one-thousand-dollars' worth of merchandise from a business last Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Detective Bureau (413) 263-3210 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on...
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide
WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
John LaRace guilty of 15 felonies from violent W. Springfield crime spree
On Friday, a judge found Springfield man John LaRace, 43, guilty of 15 out of 18 felony counts stemming from a violent Sunday morning in West Springfield in February 2019. The verdict came after Franklin County Superior Court Judge Mark Mason heard closing arguments from LaRace’s defense attorney and a prosecutor as both sides argued whether LaRace’s use of methamphetamine prior to the crimes proved that he acted deliberately and with purpose.
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
Man dies in I-91 crash in Connecticut
A crash caused a car to dangle from the Interstate 91 overpasses in Windsor Thursday morning, closing a portion of Route 75.
James Freeman IV, of Worcester, pleads not guilty in Main Street shooting
An argument outside the Worcester Trial Courthouse led to a shooting on Main Street on Thursday, Feb, 2, according to prosecutors. A second man arrested and charged in connection with the shooting was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday morning. James Freeman IV pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts...
NBC Connecticut
Mail in Drive-Up Mailbox in South Windsor Might Have Been Stolen: PD
Someone forced open a drive-up mailbox at a post office in South Windsor and police are warning people who used it that the items they were mailing might have been taken. Police said it happened at the post office at 850 Clark St. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Friday...
'Well-Loved' Student Found Shot To Death With Parents Inside Andover Home
Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after three family members were found shot to death at an Andover home this week. Andover Police responded to a home at 48 Porter Road after receiving a call around 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Essex County District Attorney Paul …
MassLive.com
