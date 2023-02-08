White House Asked Twitter To Delete Chrissy Teigen’s Post Calling Trump A ‘P***y Ass B***h’

Chrissy Teigen was actually spot-on.

Then-President Donald Trump ’s White House apparently asked Twitter to take down a 2019 tweet in which the model called Trump a “ pussy ass bitch ” — which, to be fair, is a pretty pussy ass move by the Trump administration.

The revelation emerged during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday regarding Twitter’s supposedly left-leaning bias in censoring posts about the Hunter Biden laptop story .

The hearing took a weird turn when Democrats asked Anika Collier Navaroli, a former Twitter employee who helped craft the social network’s policies, about the incident in order to underscore Republicans’ hypocrisy.

“The White House almost immediately thereafter contacted Twitter to demand the tweet be taken down. Is that accurate?” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), asked Navaroli in a video shared on Twitter.

“I do remember hearing that we had received a request from the White House to make sure that we evaluated this tweet, and that they wanted it to come down because it was a derogatory statement directed towards the president,” Navaroli said.

“They wanted it to come down?” Connolly asked. “They made that request?”

“To my recollection, yes,” Navaroli said.

“I thought that was inappropriate action by a government official,” Connolly continued. “Let alone the White House. But it wasn’t Joe Biden about his son’s laptop. It was Donald Trump because he didn’t like what Chrissy Teigen had to say about him.”

Navaroli also read Teigen’s tweet verbatim into the record.

Which, apparently, Teigen also saw:

The Washington Post reported that Twitter officials evaluated Teigen’s tweet and allowed it to remain on the platform because Twitter’s policy regarding insults is that “up to 3 insults were allowed” in any tweet.

So, here is Teigen’s 2019 tweet, which remains on the platform to this day, in all its glory:

Teigen’s colorful description of the former president was the result of Trump posting a series of tweets in September 2019 in which he called Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend, “ boring ” and called Teigen “ his filthy mouthed wife .”

Trump tagged Legend in his post, but didn’t tag Teigen — but she clearly heard about his remarks nonetheless.