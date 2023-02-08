ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Pet of the week: Meet Tonka

By Kitsap Humane Society
 3 days ago
Name: Tonka

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Sex: male

Age: 2 years old

Color: Brown brindle and white

Meet Tonka! This happy guy is looking for his new forever home to run around and get love in. Tonka loves to chase after his favorite toys and get his zoomies our. Tonka is an intelligent boy and knows some tricks like sit and lay down. He would love to learn more things with his future family. Does Tonka sound like the perfect pup for you? Come meet him today! You can meet Tonka and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. www.kitsap-humane.org

