ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Push to boost RI minimum wage loses steam as public's interest is pulled to housing crisis

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHAst_0kgz6bhU00
  • The minimum wage will reach $15 an hour in 2025
  • Since 2014, municipalities have been banned from setting their own minimum wages
  • No bills would raise the tipped minimum wage, set at $3.89

PROVIDENCE − The annual fight over the minimum wage in Rhode Island is on again, as it is in most legislative sessions, but the push appears to be less focused as the wage continues rising annually.

The minimum wage in Rhode Island increased to $13 an hour on Jan. 1, the second of four increases, and is set to rise to $15 an hour in 2025, the result of a bill passed in 2021.

Rhode Island Working Families Party Organization Director Zack Mezera said the scheduled increases passed in 2021 have muted the urgency of the issue. He said his group focuses on housing and child-care this legislative session – although both of those are related to the minimum wage, he said.

The minimum wage is already $15 an hour in neighboring Massachusetts and will be $15 an hour in Connecticut on June 1. Future increases in Connecticut will be linked to the rate of inflation.

"It's a capacity problem, as there are only so many people up there and the [focus] of the public is on housing right now," Mezera said. "I'm glad there are so many different minimum wage bills going in, but after that campaign was won in 2021, I think it's a natural process of feeling out what will stick and catch fire."

For Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, the fight over the minimum wage has been a pet issue since 2007. One of the two related bills he filed would tie minimum wage increases every year to the Providence-area rate of inflation as published in the federal Consumer Price Index.

"It takes the pressure away from legislators," he said.

Rep. David Morales said he will also introduce a bill to link minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation.

Raptakis and Mezera both said the benefits of linking the increases to inflation would be that businesses paying the minimum wage would know what to expect each year and legislators could stop arguing over it and move on to other topics.

Raptakis said fellow legislators have previously said they would consider linking the minimum wage to inflation if it hits $15 an hour. Now that it is set to do that by 2025, he is hoping to get more traction.

The minimum wage still needs to be pushed higher than $15 an hour, regardless of any automatic increases, because it is not enough for a person to live on, Mezera said.

While R.I. lawmakers have given specific and gradual increases to the minimum wage, the state's constitution has legislators' pay set to increase, or decrease, with "changes in the cost of living" as determined by the federal government. When the new budget year started last July, that meant the part-time legislators received a 4.7% increase in pay. Their annual salaries went up by $791.26, from $16,835.37 to $17,626.63 a year.

Raptakis also introduced a bill to create a committee to study the minimum wage, how many people it affects and if it should be increased, or if the legislature needs to instead start thinking about broader legislation to create a living wage in the state, possibly aided by tax credits.

A report by the Economic Progress Institute found that a single adult needs to make at least $16.79 an hour, 40 hours a week, to make enough money to live in the state. Adding children drives up the living wage dramatically.

Minimum or liveable?Minimum wage is going up next year. With inflation, will the gain be real?

"We can't wait for 2025 for it to be $15," said Rep. Enrique Sanchez. "We need to take measures to make it at least $19 to $20 because of the elevated inflation rates, the high cost of living and utilities."

Rep. Jennifer Stewart is a co-sponsor of all the House bills on the minimum wage and said she supports further increases and the elimination of carve-outs that allow employers to pay less than the minimum wage.

"Even though it'll be $15 an hour in a couple of years, it's still poverty wages, they're still wages insufficient for being able to do things that, especially if working full time, you ought to be able to do, including afford an apartment," she said.

No bills would eliminate the $3.89 minimum wage for tipped workers

None of the bills submitted so far would eliminate the exception for tipped workers. For them, the minimum wage is set at $3.89 an hour.

According to the Department of Labor and Training, tipped employees being paid $3.89 an hour need to make enough tips to make their hourly rate of pay the same as the current minimum wage. If they make less than that, their employer is required to pay them the difference.

Opposition to increasing, or eliminating, the tipped minimum wage is "particularly strong," Mezera said.

In the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers were urged by advocates, and service industry workers, to increase the minimum wage for tipped employees and Rep. Leonela Felix sponsored a bill to get rid of the "sub-minimum wage" by Jan. 1, 2028. She cited an Economic Policy Institute finding that when the Department of Labor investigated restaurants, 84% of the time, they were violating labor laws.

Bills aim to eliminate exceptions to minimum wage law

In the House, two of the three bills submitted so far deal with exceptions to the minimum wage law for domestic service workers and teenagers.

Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, said his organization doesn't have a general position on the minimum wage.

"We are very concerned when discriminatory carve-outs are kept in the law, especially ones that are very archaic," he said.

Brown lumped the exceptions to the minimum wage law, for domestic-service workers and teenagers, with a law repealed last year that had allowed employers to pay less than the minimum wage to people with disabilities.

"That law was archaic and the legislature did the right thing by repealing it and I hope they do the right thing with these bills as well," he said.

Sanchez, the primary sponsor of the bill to eliminate the exception for teenagers, said that as a Providence teacher he sees his students working for less than minimum wage. He is also advocating to raise the minimum wage.

Empowering municipalities to set their own minimum

A third bill would repeal a prohibition that prevents municipalities from setting the minimum wage within their borders, passed in 2014 through the budget, in response to efforts by hotel workers at the time to get Providence to institute a $15 minimum wage for their industry, as reported by UpriseRI.

Morales, the primary sponsor, said he was bothered at the time by the change in law and wants to rectify it. He proposed a similar repeal last year that failed.

State legislatures across the country have been responding to local efforts to increase the minimum wage by taking control away from cities and towns, called "preemption," according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute.

The highest minimum wage in the country is in Seattle at $18.69.

What minimum wage bills have been introduced in the 2023 RI session?

Six total bills have been submitted related to minimum wage, as of the beginning of February.

Eliminate exception for teenagers

H 5181, introduced on Jan. 19 in the House, would eliminate the minimum wage exception for teenage students "working in nonprofit religious, educational, librarial, or community service organizations."

The minimum wage for them is set at 90% of the prevailing minimum wage. In 2023, that comes out to $11.70 an hour, compared to the 2023 minimum wage of $13 an hour.

Bill would end exception for "domestic service" workers

H 5371, introduced on Feb. 3 in the House, would eliminate the minimum wage exception for those who work in "domestic service in or about a private home."

The federal Department of Labor writes that these workers include "companions, babysitters, cooks, waiters, maids, housekeepers, nannies, nurses, caretakers, handymen, gardeners, home health aides, personal care aides, and family chauffeurs."

They must be paid at least the federal minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, although live-in domestic workers do not have to be paid overtime under federal law.

Rep. Leonela Felix is the primary sponsor. She did not respond to interview requests.

Allow municipalities to set a local minimum wage

H 5015, introduced on Jan. 6, would repeal a law that prevents municipalities from setting a higher minimum wage within their borders.

Among notable cities to increase minimum wage above that in their state are Seattle ($18.69), New York ($15), Chicago ($15.40) and San Francisco ($16.99), which ties increases to inflation.

Rep. David Morales is the primary sponsor. He could not be reached for an interview.

Bill to increase minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2025

S 0037, introduced on Feb. 1 in the Senate, would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024, a year earlier than the current law, and to $20 an hour by Jan. 1, 2025.

Sen. Frank Ciccone is the primary, and only, sponsor. He did not respond to interview requests.

Morales said he will soon introduce legislation in the House to increase the minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2028.

Bill to link minimum wage increases to local inflation

S 0138, introduced on Feb. 1 in the Senate, would add a minimum wage increase in 2028, three years after it is currently set to hit $15 an hour, linked to the 2026 Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, also known as the CPI-U.

Raptakis is the primary sponsor. Morales said he is introducing a similar bill in the House, which would take effect in 2026.

Bill to create legislative committee to study the future of minimum wage

S 0142, introduced on Feb. 1 in the Senate, would create an 11-member legislative study committee on minimum wage, to report back to the Senate in 2024.

Raptakis is the primary sponsor.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R.A. Heim

Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Uprise RI

Governor and new Housing Secretary hold press event on housing and homelessness in RI

Uprise RI could not be at the press event held by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee and incoming Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor on Tuesday, but thanks to Coalition Radio and their YouTube video, we were able to review the comments made regarding housing. The event was held to introduce Pryor as Rhode Island’s new Housing Secretary and to celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing development, courtesy of One Neighborhood Builders, located at the King Street Commons in Olneyville. The video starts with an introduction by One Neighborhood Builders executive director Jennifer Hawkins.[As this piece was being prepared Channel 10 News announced that outgoing Housing Secretary Josh Saal has signed on to be a consultant for the Department of Housing. Saal was fired by Governor McKee last week for failing to deliver on the job.]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Uprise RI

Eviction Lab’s new report on Rhode Island evictions shows alarming trends

The Eviction Lab, a housing research center based in Princeton University, now has eviction filing data, updated monthly, for Rhode Island and the City of Providence. The most recent state data, which is likely an undercount due to processing delays, is 98 evictions filed between January 29 and February 5. The two weeks prior saw 238 and 152 evictions filed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island

Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Bill would give undocumented immigrants in Rhode Island limited voting rights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Democratic state Rep. Enrique Sanchez of Providence is sponsoring a bill that would allow residents of Rhode Island who aren’t citizens of the United States, but who have a license or a Taxpayer identification Number, to vote in their local city or town. Sanchez said it would include "ordinances, bonds, city council stuff, and mayor stuff" to name a few.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence Place is an American shopping mall in Providence, Rhode Island. With 1,400,000 sq ft (130,000 m2) of gross leasable area, it has been the largest shopping mall in Rhode Island since it opened in 1999. As of 2022, the mall is anchored by Macy's, and Boscov's, and features premier...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Edy Zoo

Rhode Island's Legislature considers new laws that give terminally ill patients more end-of-life options

PROVIDENCE, RI. - The state of Rhode Island recently introduced a new act to provide terminally ill patients with end-of-life options. The Lila Manfield Sapinsley Compassionate Care Act was introduced by Senators Kallman, Miller, Valverde, Murray, DiMario, Acosta, Euer, and Pearson, on February 01, 2023. If enacted, the act will be added to Title 23 of the General Laws entitled "HEALTH AND SAFETY" and will provide end-of-life care for Rhode Island residents who are suffering from a terminal condition.
johnstonsunrise.net

Mayor: Tap reserves to cover Johnston's soaring new school costs

Hoping to counterbalance soaring interest rates and construction costs, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. said the town will tap its rainy day fund to avoid a property tax increase. “No, there will be no tax increase,” Polisena said Tuesday night. “Instead of cutting $20 million in construction costs to cover...
JOHNSTON, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Development of Superman building raises questions about affordable housing

The redevelopment and repurposing of the Industrial Trust Company building, known as the Superman building, has designated 20% of total planned apartments as affordable. While some housing experts question how affordable these units really are, they agreed that adding to the city’s housing stock will be beneficial. The Superman...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Hope & Main Makers Marketplace opens eatery at 100 Westminster in Providence, RI on January 18th

Providence, RI Hope & Main, the state’s first food business incubator, officially opened the doors of its downtown location on January 18th. This new urban eatery and local market located at 100 Westminster St. will showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s member community. With support from Papitto Opportunity Connection and Paolino Properties, this new concept creates more equitable access for emerging food-preneurs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy