ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Clifton scraps plan to do away with flag-raising ceremonies on summer weekends

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svHdT_0kgz6Zsu00

CLIFTON — There are so many flag-raising events held on City Hall property that members of the council unsuccessfully floated the idea of doing away with them during summer weekends.

The proposal was brought up by council members who don't want to miss out on the weekend flag events but find they have other commitments that prevent them from attending.

"Keep in mind that especially between June 15 and Sept. 15 most people are planning vacations," the city's proposal reads.

The proliferation of flag-raising events in recent years has made it difficult for council members to attend all of them, which some said can be taken as an insult.

Councilman Bill Gibson said he has not yet missed any of the 17 annual flag-raising events, but that means he has had to choose between spending time with his family at his beach home in Bayville and being at his Clifton residence.

Councilwoman Lauren Murphy said she also finds it difficult to attend the flag events on summer weekend days, and would rather they were scheduled for weekday nights, at least during the summer months.

Councilwoman Rosemary Pino pushed back, saying that for many first-generation Americans, having these events on weeknights is difficult because of work.

"This predominantly affects brown people," Pino said.

Judge shortage in NJ:NJ pauses marital and other court cases in six counties amid judge shortage

Flag-raising events for the Colombian, Peruvian, Ecuadorian, Indian, Pakistani and Dominican Republic independence days all fall during the summer months.

The City Council also asked to limit the event time to two hours and allow only prepackaged food from professional kitchens.

After a 30-minute discussion, Councilman Joe Kolodziej made a proposal, approved by the council, to allow the flag-raising ceremonies at City Hall on the days that best suit the organizers. The council also agreed to limit food served at the events to prepackaged or professionally prepared.

Flags that have been raised at Clifton City Hall include those to honor the LGBTQ community, the Women's Federation for World Peace and independence anniversaries for Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, the Philippines, Peru and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

31 Hoboken and Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County so let’s catch up on all the headlines. Among the highlights: popular East Rutherford sushi restaurant Samurai Sushi will open a Jersey City location; Hoboken begins the second phase of work in the Weehawken Cove Improvement Plan; and two Hudson County cannabis businesses receive state approval. Read on for more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

We’re losing an American treasure, right here on Staten Island | From the editor

For all the griping about our hometown, Staten Island has some really special places that talk to the history of America. Think about it . . . The collection at Historic Richmond Town -- the Voorleezer’s House, the oldest standing schoolhouse in America. The Perrine House, the oldest house on Staten Island, built in 1662 – a hundred years before the Revolutionary War.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey

Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New York and Union City in New Jersey Wednesday morning, destroying people's homes and businesses, officials said. 2 fires destroy businesses, residences in New Jersey. Two fires broke out on different ends of Bergenline Avenue in West New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Hillside Business Becomes First in Community to Take Part in Safe Place Initiative

HILLSIDE, NJ — Hillside's Seabra's Foods is the first business in the community to join the Safe Place Initiative. Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi and members of the police department joined Seabra's Manager of Operations Manny Brito and Union County Prosecutor William Daniel to roll out the program on Friday. The Safe Place Initiative, which was developed by the Seattle Police Department, lets business patrons know that hate has no place in the community. Also, it tells any victim that they will be treated with respect and no matter their background, that they will be heard. "The Safe Place Program was created to start bridging the gap between victims of hate crimes or harassment and the police," Hillside Police said in a statement. "We acknowledge a very tumultuous past, and we are the ones that need to take that first step in letting the world know where The Hillside Police Department stands on hate, bias crimes, and harassment." Hillside Police say becoming a Safe Place business is free. Businesses can visit hillsidepolice.org to sign up. The Safe Place Initiative is not for residential use.
HILLSIDE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

New Bar Irving Public Now Open in Jersey City Heights

Irving Public is now open in Jersey City Heights. The ownership team behind an Irish pub along the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza has launched another endeavor in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood just in time for Superbowl Sunday. Back in November, Jersey Digs reported about imminent new ownership at the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy