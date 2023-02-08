Great Falls library to participate in 'Dolly Parton Imagination Library'

The Great Falls Public Library Foundation has agreed to become a local sponsor of a program that has donated almost 200 million books to children worldwide.

The foundation has agreed to become the Cascade County nonprofit sponsor of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which sends a book to children every month from birth to five years old, according to the Great Falls Public Library’s most recent director’s report.

The library currently has a similar program as a part of the Great Falls Raising Readers Committee of the Early Childhood Coalition, sharing books with children in Cascade County through the Ferst Readers Foundation. The library currently is able to enroll about 200 babies in the program, per the report.

By joining with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, GFPL hopes to expand that number to all children born in Cascade County each year, which is around 750.

“The Raising Readers Committee and the Library will work to enroll families and support parents to share books with their children,” the report reads. “We hope to be able to start enrolling as early as possible this spring.”

The Treasure State Foundation, founded by Montana First Lady Susan Gianforte, brought forth the initiative to join the Dolly Parton Imagination Library with the goal of bringing the program to every family in Montana, the report states.

Gianforte’s nonprofit Treasure State foundation was created in 2021 “to ensure First Spouses in Montana can promote the public good with their causes,” according to its website. “Boosting literacy” is one of the foundation’s main initiatives, as well as promoting and expanding access to science, technology, engineering and match (STEM) education and renovating the governor’s mansion in Helena.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was created in 1995 to send books to children in iconic country singer’s home county in Tennessee. The program now gives over one million books to children a month across the United States, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland, according to its website, and there have been over 2.2 million children registered.

“When I was growing up in the hills of East Tennessee, I knew my dreams would come true,” Parton said on her website. “I know there are children in your community with their own dreams. They dream of becoming a doctor or an inventor or a minister. Who knows, maybe there is a little girl whose dream is to be a writer and singer. The seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world.”