Twitter’s massive technical glitch appears to be due to consolidating data centers and cutting costs, according to leaked Elon Musk email to staff

Twitter users across the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday were unable to send messages on the services and received an odd error message informing them that they were "over the daily limit for sending tweets." Roughly 30 minutes later, users were able to send tweets again but were still unable to send messages.

The messages appear to be part of a widespread technical outage at the social media platform amid deep cost-cutting and tumultuous management under new owner Elon Musk.

Twitter does have a limit of 2,400 tweets that a user can send per day. While multiple users reported the error message when they tried to tweet on Wednesday, some users noted that they were still able to send scheduled tweets. It also appears users can no longer follow each other.

A Twitter employee told Fortune that the engineering Slack channels are "going crazy" and the teams are floating various ideas around as to why this error has occurred, from changes to the free API feature to a data center outage.

“Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up," Musk wrote in an email to staff viewed by Fortune around the time of the outage. In a follow-up email, Musk wrote, Twitter “should also pause on transitioning away from Sacramento, consolidating Atlanta and reducing GCP usage until at least next week," which are data centers Twitter uses, signaling the outage was due to cutting costs.

