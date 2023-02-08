ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Twitter’s massive technical glitch appears to be due to consolidating data centers and cutting costs, according to leaked Elon Musk email to staff

By Kylie Robison
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxUGa_0kgz6WEj00

Twitter users across the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday were unable to send messages on the services and received an odd error message informing them that they were "over the daily limit for sending tweets." Roughly 30 minutes later, users were able to send tweets again but were still unable to send messages.

The messages appear to be part of a widespread technical outage at the social media platform amid deep cost-cutting and tumultuous management under new owner Elon Musk.

Twitter does have a limit of 2,400 tweets that a user can send per day. While multiple users reported the error message when they tried to tweet on Wednesday, some users noted that they were still able to send scheduled tweets. It also appears users can no longer follow each other.

A Twitter employee told Fortune that the engineering Slack channels are "going crazy" and the teams are floating various ideas around as to why this error has occurred, from changes to the free API feature to a data center outage.

“Please pause for now on new feature development in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up," Musk wrote in an email to staff viewed by Fortune around the time of the outage. In a follow-up email, Musk wrote, Twitter “should also pause on transitioning away from Sacramento, consolidating Atlanta and reducing GCP usage until at least next week," which are data centers Twitter uses, signaling the outage was due to cutting costs.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3OpY_0kgz6WEj00

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:
Olympic legend Usain Bolt lost $12 million in savings to a scam. Only $12,000 remains in his account
Meghan Markle’s real sin that the British public can’t forgive–and Americans can’t understand
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’
Bob Iger just put his foot down and told Disney employees to come back into the office

Comments / 5

Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
The Independent

Elon Musk admits ‘something is wrong’ as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement

Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Fortune

Fortune

273K+
Followers
12K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy