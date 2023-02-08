ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

'Rawhide and Ruffles' to be revived for Clay County's 150th anniversary

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago
"Rawhide and Ruffles" will ride again as Clay County celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, and an event is planned this month for everyone in the 1990s version of the musical based on the settlement and history of the county.

The planning committee working on the reprisal production has invited everyone in the original 1993 version to a Curtain Call at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Bryant Edwards Building at the Rodeo Grounds.

They plan to recall good times with old tales and inspire excitement for the sesquicentennial performance Sept. 9.

The reprisal of "Rawhide and Ruffles" is planned for Sept. 9, 2023, according to a Clay County Pioneer Reunion Facebook group.

The musical saga depicts "the history of Clay County with familiar songs, dances, the battles between the farmers and cattlemen against change, drought and tribulation," according to the group.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact her with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

