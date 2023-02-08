ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Friday is voter registration deadline for March 7 marijuana question

By Kim Archer, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
Friday is the last day to register to vote in the statewide question over legalizing recreational marijuana, according to Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House.

A “yes” vote on State Question 820 would be a vote in favor of recreational use of marijuana for persons aged 21 years and older.

If approved, the measure would place a 15% tax on recreational marijuana sales, above already existing sales taxes. The revenue from the new tax would be earmarked for expenditure on several priorities – for example, public school programs to address substance abuse, drug addiction treatment programs, and courts and local governments.

Medical marijuana use is already legal in Oklahoma. The result of the recreational marijuana referendum will not affect the status of medical marijuana.

House said that people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, residents must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the county Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Feb. 10. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the election. Applications may also be submitted by the submission deadline to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. House said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the county Election Board office immediately.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application in order to be eligible for elections in Washington County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.

