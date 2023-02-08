ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

TikTok loves these viral beauty products, but ‘deinfluencers’ say they’re junk

By Asia Grace
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYEYH_0kgz6OQ900

Valeria Fride is very easily influenced — especially when it comes to buying makeup.

It’s never taken much more than a TikTok tastemaker’s endorsement of a viral cream, gloss or powder to send her groping for her wallet.

But after years of repeatedly succumbing to the virtual nudges to shop, shelling out hundreds of dollars on products touted as must-haves — from the Charlotte Tilbury highlighter wand to Olaplex No. 4 shampoo — she’s found that most of the products didn’t live up to the influencer hype.

So in late January, Fride decided to flip the influencer world upside down and become a “deinfluencer” — candidly proclaiming on social media that some products just aren’t worth it. She’s not alone. On TikTok, #DeInfluencer has 13 million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIlEA_0kgz6OQ900
As a de-influencer, Fride regularly informs her growing TikTok followers against buying trendy beauty products that don’t work as well as some influencers claim.
courtesy of Valeria Firde

“Deinfluencing offers honesty and transparency about viral products that have been promoted by influencers, who are usually paid [or incentivized] to advertise the items,” Fride, 22, a senior communications student at the University of Illinois Chicago, told The Post.

Her posts, dedicated to telling harsh truths about products such as Kosas brightening concealer and vegan collagen spray-on serum ($78) or Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs hybrid lip oil ($24), have fetched upward of 1.1 million views from audiences who are grateful for her candor.

“I’ve spent a lot of money trying the different things influencers promote,” she told The Post. “Then, after using them, I realized I didn’t I need them and they weren’t that great … I want to help other people avoid wasting a bunch of money.”

@valeriafride

Don’t buy everything you see on here 🥹 #deinfluencing #beautytips #sephorahaul

♬ Her Way (Sped Up) – PARTYNEXTDOOR

The push for more truth-telling in TikTok campaigns came largely in response to the #MascaraGate controversy spurred by makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, 24. In January, she was accused of attempting to mislead her more than 14.4 million followers by wearing fake eyelashes in a sponsored ad for L’Oréal’s telescopic lift mascara.

And although the deinfluencing movement is only a few weeks old, it may ultimately pose a threat to the once-formidable influencer marketing industry, which reached a staggering $16.4 billion in 2022. Some influencer-backed companies such as makeup retailer Morphe, which shuttered its 27 brick-and-mortar locations in the US and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, are struggling to survive.

But for Manhattan beauty trendsetter Emira D’Spain, deinfluencing isn’t about obliterating influencer marketing .

Instead, she told The Post that her mission is to help minimize the stress that viewers often endure when trying to keep up with their favorite social media stars.

“I want people to be more mindful about their purchases ,” said D’Spain, 26, who lives in Tribeca and is Victoria’s Secret’s first black transgender model. “The average person does not need as many beauty products as the influencers that they see online … and they shouldn’t feel pressured to try something new just because it’s viral.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Li0Vt_0kgz6OQ900
D’Spain, who made history as the first black trans Victoria’s Secret model, says she had maintained good relationships with brands even after deinfluencing her followers from buying their products.
courtesy of Emira D'Spain

Her recent deinfluencing hot takes on Sephora collection powder blushes ($14) and the Tatcha silk canvas powder ($49) have raked in over a half-million views.

And as the deinfluencing trend expands, D’Spain hopes cosmetic companies embrace the criticisms as user feedback in order to improve their products.

“As an influencer, you want to still have good relationships with brands,” she said, “but at the same time if something doesn’t work with you, you should still be able to speak about it.”

Don’t buy the hype: Deinfluencers share their “don’ts” Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PM8dl_0kgz6OQ900
Deinfluencers on TikTok have warned that the Charlotte Tilbury wand leaves glittery residue all over everything.
no credit

Although this $42 highlighter is meant to enhance the look of skin luminosity by adding a shimmering glow to the cheeks, detractors like Fride have deemed it entirely “too glittery.” Others complained that the application process is “a disaster,” claiming the makeup brush gets dry and sticky after each use. Fride says that the $10 Elf Putty primer and $23 Rare Beauty pinch blush are not only less expensive alternatives to the Tilbury wand, but they also “blend like a dream.”

Olaplex No.4 shampoo and No. 5 conditioner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyWrz_0kgz6OQ900
Disenchanted users online agreed with Fride’s review of the Olaplex No. 4 and No. 5 hair care products, claiming the shampoo and conditioner further damaged their hair.
no credit

After seeing TikTok influencers praise the pricey hair care products, Fride feared that she’d never achieve #HairGoals without them. But after using the $30 shampoo and $30 conditioner for over two years, she claims her tresses remained damaged, frizzy and had stopped growing all together. Another user agreed, alleging that she experienced hair loss after using the cleansers that are purported to work on “all hair types.” Instead, Fride says a much better buy is OUAI fine hair shampoo and conditioner , each priced at $32. She raves that the products “smell incredible” and have given her hair a soft feel.

Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrRmH_0kgz6OQ900
TikTokers who’ve used the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter complained that the item was too expensive, and had left their skin feeling patchy.
no credit

The $46 foundation has become a widely disliked product among deinfluencers who say the cream-based coverup is overpriced, creates “texture” on their skin and emphasizes their facial pores. “I stop using this, and my makeup has never looked better,” D’Spain told The Post. Many online are hailing $14 the Elf halo glow liquid filter as a more affordable and effectual alternative.

The Original Beauty Blender
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fygp8_0kgz6OQ900
Cautioning makeup enthusiasts against using the sponge, one deinlfuncer warned that the porous makeup tool can act as a breeding ground for germs.
no credit

“I hate it,” said Tess Zolly, deinfluencer and licensed esthetician, of the $20 sponge that’s widely used to apply makeup to the face. “I would rather you not wash your pillowcase for two weeks than use one of these on a regular basis,” said the critic, claiming the porous tool can house mold and bacteria. Others like D’Spain have called the sponge “trash,” telling The Post that the sponge doesn’t blend makeup well, has left her skin looking “patchy” and comes at too high of a price point. She prefers the$6.99 Juno & Co. microfiber ros é sponge , owing to its velvety-soft bristles that act as both a sponge and brush for evenly applying foundations and concealers.

The viral Amazon makeup headband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHAqf_0kgz6OQ900
Many online have blasted the viral Amazon headband for being unnecessary and poorly constructed.
no credit

As a duplicated version of fashion imprint Verse’s makeup headband, the Amazon bands, meant to keep hair out of the face while cosmetics are being applied, has been labeled “fugly,” or “f- -king ugly,” and poorly made by TikTok deinfluencers.

“You do not need to buy one of those puffy headbands,” said disparager Chloe Chapdelaine of the gear that ranges in price on Amazon from $6 to $26. “You can literally get any headband from the [dollar store].”

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'Botox in a cream': Olivia Wilde loves CeraVe — grab the eye cream on sale for $13

When over 30,000 shoppers and celebs like Olivia Wilde rave about a beauty product, we're all ears. An Amazon No. 1 bestselling in its category, CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is on sale for only $13 at Amazon— the lowest price on the internet. You don't have to face the day with dark circles and bags under your eyes anymore. Hooray!
BluBeauty

2023 Newest Beauty Products

It’s the second month of 2023 and there are some beauty brands already evolving beauty with their upcoming products! Ranging from foundation to skincare, affordable to expensive, these products are taking the beauty industry by storm encouraging the self-care routine to revive that soft feminine energy.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas

The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy