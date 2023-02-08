Read full article on original website
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine task force seeks ‘at-risk’ drinking wells
Well owners who want to get their own sampling done can employ one of nearly a dozen laboratories around Ohio that are certified to test for volatile organic compounds, including the vinyl chloride spilled in East Palestine.
Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘Potable Well Task Group’ will be knocking on doors Saturday, for residents that have been notified of having “at risk” drinking water wells, according to an East Palestine Police Facebook post. The Facebook post says the group is contractors working...
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
Residents discuss health concerns amid return home
We talked to multiple people from East Palestine. No matter what officials are saying, people are hesitant to come back home. This is also affecting some people just outside of town too.
Paramedics help Youngstown mother deliver baby on way to hospital
Natay Ford gave birth to her fourth child, Daylin Cox-Ford, before the ambulance made it to the hospital.
East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
Most everyone on city council agrees new buildings are needed, especially for the police department, but not everyone agrees this is the right place.
‘Glad to be back’: East Palestine families start returning to homes
Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was lifted, we spoke with some people finally able to return to their homes.
Cleanup efforts underway across East Palestine
Cleanup efforts are underway Friday across East Palestine, from the schools to the area surrounding the rail lines to the contaminated soil on the streets.
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.
It has only been 5 days since a train, hauling hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine Ohio, and locals are now being told it is safe to return home. The EPA declaring, there is no evidence of unsafe levels recorded in the area.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information
The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
2023 is off to the warmest start ever for many U.S. cities
It’s no secret that this winter has been mild across the eastern United States. Temperatures across the Valley last week nearly reached record highs and some places even went into the low 70s for the first time in 2023. 2023 has been the fifth warmest winter so far in...
