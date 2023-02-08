ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS News

Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment

Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cleveland19.com

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say. The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
wtae.com

East Palestine residents feel uneasy after evacuation lifted

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Evacuated residents can safely return to their homes after crews burned toxic chemicals following the train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line nearly a week ago. Janet Hill lives in East Palestine, about 1.4 miles from the derailment site. She said although it wasn’t mandatory,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
whbc.com

EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

2023 is off to the warmest start ever for many U.S. cities

It’s no secret that this winter has been mild across the eastern United States. Temperatures across the Valley last week nearly reached record highs and some places even went into the low 70s for the first time in 2023. 2023 has been the fifth warmest winter so far in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

