FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two candidates have withdrawn from city council races before the noon deadline Friday. The Journal Gazette reports that Richard Lyons, who filed to run in the Republican primary for the city’s 2nd District, and Nicky Clarke, who had filed for the Republican primary in the city’s 4th District, have both withdrawn their names.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO