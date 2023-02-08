Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
WOWO News
Two candidates withdraw from city council races
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two candidates have withdrawn from city council races before the noon deadline Friday. The Journal Gazette reports that Richard Lyons, who filed to run in the Republican primary for the city’s 2nd District, and Nicky Clarke, who had filed for the Republican primary in the city’s 4th District, have both withdrawn their names.
WISH-TV
Social media post of student wearing blackface leads to protest at Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral. The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park...
WNDU
Search continues for suspect behind threats at Michigan schools
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An inspection...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection
Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Township intersection Friday.
WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Valleyaires Barbershop chapter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift? Well the Valleyaires Barbershop chapter has you covered. The group joined us on our Saturday morning show to give us a preview of their “Singing Valentine” service, and they have multiple options to fit your Valentine’s day needs.
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
WNDU
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
WNDU
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer resigning
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer is resigning. The Board of School Trustees will consider the move. In a letter, he said the decision to leave was driven by “personal wellness” and that he discussed the move with his family over winter break.
iusbpreface.net
A closer look at crime in South Bend
South Bend is a city with a rich history and a diverse population. It has been shaped by the forces of industry, migration and political and social change. The history of crime in South Bend reflects these broader trends, as well as the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain public safety.
WNDU
Man sentenced to 10 years probation for role in fatal robbery of Goshen man
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a fatal robbery in 2020. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Pascual Ramirez III pled guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts. Ahead of his sentencing, Sara Brownlee, Roberts’ girlfriend, and mother of his child, expressed her feelings on the plea agreement, saying:
