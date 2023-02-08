ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
Brother of bullied teen Adriana Kuch blasts NJ school, calls for superintendent to resign

Only one of the four New Jersey girls involved in the beating of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — who took her own life two days later — was initially suspended from school, her anguished brother has claimed. “They dragged their feet. They only punished one of the girls on day one,” Jacob Kuch said of school administrators at Central Regional High School in Bayville. “Only one girl was suspended. The other three girls just got to go back to class.” Kuch, who made the comments Friday night on NewsNation, said Adriana continued to be bullied after she returned home from school on Feb....
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
