ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Missing kindergarten teacher’s body found in shallow grave, New Jersey officials say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5FJf_0kgz4oFL00

The death of a missing kindergarten teacher is considered “suspicious” after her body was found in a shallow grave in northern New Jersey, according to officials.

Luz Hernandez, 33, was found dead in Kearny at 4:53 p.m. on Feb. 7, one day after she was reported missing , according to a news release from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

She never arrived for work at BelovED Community Charter School in Jersey City, where she taught kindergarten, on Feb. 6, the school’s founder Bret Schundler told McClatchy News on Feb. 8.

Now the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating her death, according to the release. There have been no arrests as of Feb. 8.

It was surprising to school staff when Hernandez didn’t call in advance about her absence on Feb. 6, according to Schundler, who described Hernandez as a “very conscientious person” and “beloved” staff member. As a result, the school contacted her family and the family told police she was missing, he said.

“We’re a close-knit community and a lot of people care about Luz greatly,” Schundler said. “I think a lot of people are pretty shaken up.”

Hernandez has three children, including two who attend the charter school, which was closed down on Feb. 8 over her death, according to Schundler.

On Feb. 7, Jersey City police performed a welfare check due to Hernandez’s disappearance before reaching out to the prosecutor’s office for help, according to the release.

Afterward, Hernandez’s body was found about 3 miles away in the grave in Kearny, where she was declared dead, authorities said.

Her cause of death is pending and will be determined by a medical examiner, according to the release.

Families of the school community were notified of Hernandez’s death, and grief counselors were made available at the school on Feb. 8, Schundler said. Grief counselors will also be at the school on Feb. 9 when students will be back.

Hernandez started working at the school as a teaching assistant for the 2017-2018 school year before she became a kindergarten teacher in 2021, according to Schundler. He described her as an “exceptional” teacher.

“A lot of conversations are taking place right now about how we can provide support for the children and the family,” he added.

Missing 17-year-old believed to have been groomed is discovered safe, Michigan cops say

Missing 15-year-old girl is discovered outside high school, Michigan family says

‘Devoted’ history teacher hit and killed by rolling school bus, Alabama deputies say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy