Odessa, TX

Couple accused of failing to report sexual abuse of a child

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa couple was arrested last weekend after investigators said they allegedly failed to report the sexual assault of a child in their care, and it’s not the first time they’ve been accused of this, an affidavit stated. Michael Aguilar, 33, and Rebecca Aguilar, 34, have each been charged with one count of Failure to Report the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to court records, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a campus after a now 15-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. The girl was taken to Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she told investigators that she’d been sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old living in her home; this is the second time the victim made an outcry against the suspect, identified as Trey Aguilar.

The victim said she’d been also assaulted by Trey when she was eight and that both Michael and Rebecca found out about the alleged abuse in April or May of last year. The girl said when the allegations against Trey surfaced, Michael and Rebecca called a family meeting between all parties involved and asked the then 14-year-old what she wanted to do about the incident. The girl said at that time that she didn’t want to do anything.

In an interview with Michael and Rebecca, OPD said the couple admitted they “left it alone” and didn’t report the situation to police, stating they “just took care of it” without getting law enforcement involved. They reportedly said they were “okay” with letting a 14-year-old make that decision even though the couple had been instructed to report any such incidents to law enforcement or CPS following a similar situation that happened with other children in their care in 2018. OPD said the pair allowed Trey to continue living in their home following the outcry last year.

On January 26, officers interviewed Trey and later took him into custody. He’s been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. According to OPD, Trey was transferred to the juvenile courts following his arrest since the alleged crime reportedly happened when he was a minor. It will be up to prosecutors to decide if he will be tried as an adult instead and a mug shot is not available for Trey at this time.

Both Michael and Rebecca were arrested on a warrant on February 4 and were each released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $1,500 bond.

ABC Big 2 News

