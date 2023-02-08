Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Educational expert working with Middletown to improve, upgrade schools
On Election Day 2022, local voters overwhelmingly approved regionalization and new school buildings. Although Newport residents ultimately scuttled that plan by less than 400 votes, amid the success in Middletown, there was one persistent question from critics: How does this benefit children educationally?. Enter Manuel Cordero. The founder and principal...
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Land Trust crowns winners in Art & Writing Contest, see their inspiring creations
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced 29 student winners in the 2022 ALT Art & Writing Contest, held annually, to promote the importance and value of a healthy environment. Students at Aquidneck Island schools were invited to enter artwork or written work depicting their favorite local vista. The winners were announced at the land trust’s annual meeting on February 2, 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returning April 22 – 29
Local organizations are gearing up for the fourth annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW). This year’s series of public events will run from April 22- 29. The program is in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities held each year on April 22. Last month, representatives from Town committees, non-profits,...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb 10-12)
Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”
whatsupnewp.com
Spoil Your Significant Other: Valentine’s Day happenings in Newport County
Newport is ready to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember for all lovebirds! Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening out, or an exciting adventure with your significant other, Newport County has something to offer everyone. Enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner at The Reef, where you’ll take...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Roger F. Winiarski
Roger F. Winiarski, 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 6, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Carol (Spinacci) Winiarski. Born in Fall River, MA on January 18, 1944, He was the son of Francis and Louise (Macleod) Winiarski. His family moved to Tiverton in 1953 and Roger attended De La Salle Academy in Newport. Roger enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 and began training as a Hospital Corpsman. During his tours of active duty, he served aboard a destroyer during the Cuban missile crisis and later served in Vietnam, where he was a POW. After returning to the US, he continued his service in the Navy Reserves as Corpsman teaching CPR. He retired after 43 years of service as a Hospital Corpsman and continued teaching CPR into retirement.
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center to host screening of ‘No Time to Fail’
The Jamestown Arts Center will host the screening of No Time to Fail, a timely documentary based on Rhode Island’s local election administrators who worked around the clock to secure the vote. No Time to Fail screens on Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm; a Q+A with Co-Director and Cranston, RI native Sara Archambault will follow the film.
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center to host a panel discussion on ‘Outsider Art: Harnessing Color’
On Thursday, March 2, the Jamestown Arts Center will host a free panel discussion with current exhibit artists and curators to discuss the exhibit’s theme, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color, currently available to view through April 1. The exhibit celebrates creating without limitation and builds upon the term Outsider Art,...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-paying science jobs in the Providence Metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included. You may also like: Most...
whatsupnewp.com
Author Christopher de Vinck to present free, public talk at Salve Regina on Feb. 13
Dr. Christopher de Vinck, a winner of two Christopher Awards celebrating authors examining the highest values of the human spirit, will present a free, public talk entitled “Things that Matter Most: Home, Friendship and Love,” when he visits Salve Regina University on Monday, February 13. The Christopher Awards...
whatsupnewp.com
Billy Strings is returning to Newport for Newport Folk Festival
The 2023 Newport Folk Festival is shaping up to be great, with today’s announcement that Billy Strings, the renowned bluegrass virtuoso, will be returning to Newport!. Billy Strings is an American bluegrass guitarist and singer who has been active in the music industry since the early 2010s. Born William Apostol, he began playing guitar at a young age and was heavily influenced by bluegrass legends such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, and Earl Scruggs. His intricate fingerstyle playing and high-energy stage presence quickly made him a standout performer in the bluegrass scene.
Comments / 0