Cheryl Rivers
3d ago

I'm not surprised of all the deaths that I have been witnessing already of this year three of my friends have overdosed because their doctors refused to give them their medicine they went to the streets I'm not surprised I'm next I've been fighting for a year and a half to get my medicines the medicines they put me on do not work nor agree with my sister and they still refuse to give me the medicine that works what good are doctors what good is medicine if they won't prescribe it to the right people it's not everybody's fault that these doctors decided to give children pain pills they are the killers 30 years old 20 year olds do not need this kind of medicine as I know plenty of them that get it I'm 58 years old begging for relief I'm going to go to the streets myself because I'm tired of living the rest of the end of my life and so much pain this is why people are overdosing one of my good friends just did it

Enid
3d ago

I feel sorry for any and ALL Drug addicts..... Addictions of any kind are very difficult to control.....The Drug Dealers should be arrested for attempted murder or murder, of the addict dies.....This is a never ending cycle and has become an epidemic in our dysfunctional society ‼️

Related
WETM 18 News

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Balancing bail reform: What qualifies to hold suspects behind bars?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A major drug bust is sparking a new debate about bail reform law in New York State. According to authorities, two individuals were arrested following a near three month investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI and the U.S. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WCAX

NY man charged with armed domestic dispute in front of children

FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun. It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.
FINE, NY
wesb.com

Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier

There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment

A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say

Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Conewango Township Police Officer Neiswonger Announces Candidacy for Warren County Sheriff

WARREN, Pa. – Scott Neiswonger, a Conewango Township police officer since 2006, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Warren County Sheriff. Incumbent sheriff Brian Zeybel recently announced that he will not seek re-election this November. “We are all saddened by this news and will miss him...
wwnytv.com

Cows, horses killed in barn fire

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
CANTON, NY

