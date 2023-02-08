I'm not surprised of all the deaths that I have been witnessing already of this year three of my friends have overdosed because their doctors refused to give them their medicine they went to the streets I'm not surprised I'm next I've been fighting for a year and a half to get my medicines the medicines they put me on do not work nor agree with my sister and they still refuse to give me the medicine that works what good are doctors what good is medicine if they won't prescribe it to the right people it's not everybody's fault that these doctors decided to give children pain pills they are the killers 30 years old 20 year olds do not need this kind of medicine as I know plenty of them that get it I'm 58 years old begging for relief I'm going to go to the streets myself because I'm tired of living the rest of the end of my life and so much pain this is why people are overdosing one of my good friends just did it
I feel sorry for any and ALL Drug addicts..... Addictions of any kind are very difficult to control.....The Drug Dealers should be arrested for attempted murder or murder, of the addict dies.....This is a never ending cycle and has become an epidemic in our dysfunctional society ‼️
