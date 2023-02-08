ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared

— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
WDBJ7.com

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Night to Shine event held in Salem

SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
SALEM, VA
theroanoker.com

Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers

The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crumbl Cookies opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth — Crumbl Cookies opened in Lynchburg Friday. The store is located on Wards Road, next to Mission BBQ and U.S. Cellular. The chain is a national favorite, known for giant cookies served in a pink to-go box.
LYNCHBURG, VA

