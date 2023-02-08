Read full article on original website
WSLS
‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign returns to Mast General Store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s really a win-win situation when you buy some candy from the Mast General Store this weekend. From Feb. 11-12, the store will host its ‘Be a Sweetheart’ campaign. For every pound of bulk candy purchased, the store will donate $1 to Feeding Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers and children. The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place, after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee. “She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt County rockslide closes lanes on US 11: Cleared
— UPDATE 2/11 at 12:52 P.M. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says crews are working to clear the roads after a rockslide closed all northbound lanes on Lee Highway in Botetourt County on February 11. VDOT tells WFXR News that crews have been on the scene...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
wvtf.org
Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think
A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend. Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City. Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that...
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WSLS
Night to Shine event held in Salem
SALEM, Va. – For many people, the Night to Shine event is a chance to just enjoy the moment – dancing and fancy wear are common sights at these events nationwide, along with plenty of smiling faces. The Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine as a way...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia
MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WSET
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WSLS
Crumbl Cookies opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new spot to satisfy your sweet tooth — Crumbl Cookies opened in Lynchburg Friday. The store is located on Wards Road, next to Mission BBQ and U.S. Cellular. The chain is a national favorite, known for giant cookies served in a pink to-go box.
