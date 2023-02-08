Columbia firefighters’ union endorses Knoth, Bush for City Council races

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia firefighter's union announced a pair of endorsements for the April 4 election in a press release on Wednesday.

In two documents, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055 revealed it would be endorsing Nick Knoth in the First Ward council race and Gregg Bush in the Fifth Ward race.

Bush is running against Donald Waterman, while Knoth is running against incumbent Councilwoman Pat Fowler.

“I’m proud of and thankful for the endorsement of Columbia’s Firefighters and for their support of the issues I am championing,” Knoth said in the release. “As public servants working to keep us safe, they and everyone serving our great community can count on me to listen and to always support better working conditions.”

Bush also gave a statement in the release sent by the union.

“Firefighters are the cornerstone of public safety in our city and worldwide. As an RN, I feel a unique kinship with our firefighters and am honored to have their endorsement,” Bush said in the release.

