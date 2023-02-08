ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia firefighters’ union endorses Knoth, Bush for City Council races

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3OH2_0kgz3woS00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia firefighter's union announced a pair of endorsements for the April 4 election in a press release on Wednesday.

In two documents, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055 revealed it would be endorsing Nick Knoth in the First Ward council race and Gregg Bush in the Fifth Ward race.

Bush is running against Donald Waterman, while Knoth is running against incumbent Councilwoman Pat Fowler.

“I’m proud of and thankful for the endorsement of Columbia’s Firefighters and for their support of the issues I am championing,” Knoth said in the release. “As public servants working to keep us safe, they and everyone serving our great community can count on me to listen and to always support better working conditions.”

Bush also gave a statement in the release sent by the union.

“Firefighters are the cornerstone of public safety in our city and worldwide. As an RN, I feel a unique kinship with our firefighters and am honored to have their endorsement,” Bush said in the release.

The post Columbia firefighters’ union endorses Knoth, Bush for City Council races appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Public Transit Advisory Committee to discuss JEFFTRAN changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) On Friday, Jefferson City's Public Transit Advisory Committee is set to meet at city hall at 1:30 p.m. to discuss some recent changes for JEFFTRAN. JEFFTRAN has recently increased its ride fares and will combine its bus routes. On Monday, changes made to the JEFFTRAN bus fare and bus routes went The post Public Transit Advisory Committee to discuss JEFFTRAN changes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO HOLD PRESCRIBED BURN WORKSHOP IN TIPTON

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. The workshop will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton, located at 29868 Highway 5. The workshop is open to the public and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
TIPTON, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Votes Down ATV Usage in City Limits

The Jefferson City Council voted to not move forward to allow certain vehicles within city limits. Since the Iowa Legislature passed last year that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and over the road vehicles (OTVs) could be operated on county and city streets. However, the city of Jefferson’s ordinance did not allow for ATVs to be operated within city limits. The topic was considered two times by the law enforcement committee and both times the committee unanimously voted to not bring it to the council.
JEFFERSON, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Citizens Police Review Board held its second training session Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board held its second training session on Wednesday. The CPRB held its first training session Feb. 1. The training sessions come months after the board was temporarily suspended in August. The first training session focused on discussions on the form of government, Sunshine Law, conflicts The post Columbia Citizens Police Review Board held its second training session Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two volunteer organizations improving park on west end of Jefferson City with event today

Two volunteer organizations are breathing new life into a seldom-used park on the west end of Jefferson City. There’s long been a roadside park on Missouri Boulevard next to Staples. Many have dubbed in the “park that’s not a park.” A member of the Jefferson City West Side Business Association and Jefferson City Rotary Club West, Natalie Newville, says some people didn’t even know it was there, but once you see it, it’s impossible to miss. Still, there wasn’t much to the park.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward

COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council expected to vote on recreational marijuana city licenses for dispensaries

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Recreational marijuana could potentially be sold as early as Tuesday morning, as the City of Columbia is expected to vote on business licensing regulations for recreational marijuana dispensaries. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Senior Services issued an emergency rule last week, allowing Missouri dispensaries to legally sell marijuana with a The post Columbia City Council expected to vote on recreational marijuana city licenses for dispensaries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Recreational marijuana sales begin at Columbia dispensaries

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Beginning Tuesday, marijuana dispensaries in Columbia will be allowed to start selling weed for recreational use. This move comes after the Columbia City Council voted in favor of regulating business licenses for recreational marijuana at its council meeting Monday evening. It comes just a few days after the state started approving those licenses as The post Recreational marijuana sales begin at Columbia dispensaries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

JC Public Works announces street closure for next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Department of Public Works announced in a Friday press release that Madison Street at Commercial Way will be closed next week. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. Closures will take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Monday. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council approves business license regulations for recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents can begin buying recreational marijuana Tuesday morning. The Columbia City Council -- at its regular meeting on Monday -- unanimously approved the authorization of new business license regulations for recreational marijuana dispensaries. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Senior Services issued an emergency rule last week, allowing Missouri dispensaries The post Columbia City Council approves business license regulations for recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Area Reaction From Lake Ozark Decision To Support Casino Bill

Reaction to the City of Lake Ozark going forward to adopt a resolution of support to Senate Judiciary Rule 14 to expand casino boat gambling and, presumably, land that boat along the Osage River in Lake Ozark is seemingly mixed. Speaking in favor of the concept during a special session...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kwos.com

2034 parole hearing set for convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick

Convicted Columbia killer Lynlee Renick will have to serve at least 12 more years in prison, before she’s eligible for parole. Renick is the former Columbia spa owner convicted of second degree murder for the high-profile 2017 death of her husband Ben inside his snake barn near New Florence, a rural town near I-70 in Montgomery County.
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Callaway County fisherman lands state, world record blue sucker

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse on catching the first state record fish of 2023 – an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. Uebinger was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52

The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
VERSAILLES, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy