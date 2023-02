Pyramid Traders Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

One lucky player purchased a Fast-Play lottery ticket for the $2 Jersey Jackpot winning $24,916 on Wednesday, February 8.

Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.

The winning ticket was sold at Pyramid Traders, 546 Broadway, Bayonne in Hudson County.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.