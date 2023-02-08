Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NY
It's a big step for any homeowner to sell their home, but even more so if it is your first home. You've labored long and hard to acquire your home - perhaps accumulating savings or tapping into credit or even enlisting the aid of relatives and acquaintances.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
wxxinews.org
How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods
Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
rochesterfirst.com
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
New York State is seeing one of the most unique year's on record. The city that is parked between Syracuse and Buffalo is also perched between two of the most active Great Lakes and sure sees plenty of stormy winter days. But this year, so far, things are not what they used to be.
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April.
Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say […]
Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY
A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
Getting Married? It’ll Cost More Than Your House in These Upstate NY Cities!
Getting married is one of the best days of most peoples' lives. Family and friends gather together, as you all celebrate reaching the peak of your journey from partners, to a couple, to fiancés and beyond. It's an extremely joyous occasion, but often, one that comes with a hefty...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Comments / 0