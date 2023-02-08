ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

First responders from 6+ locations battle house fire in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters from several regions came together to put out a hard-to-reach house fire in Brighton Saturday afternoon. According to Aaron Hiller, chief of Brighton Fire Department (BFD), they received a call at around 1:30 p.m. for a fire on Glenn Road, near Corbett’s Glen. When BFD arrived on scene, they saw […]
BRIGHTON, NY
waynetimes.com

19,300+ dead

As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods

Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies

For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria. The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say […]
LOCKPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Philip Seymour Hoffman statue gets permanent home in Upstate NY

A statue of Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is getting a permanent home in Upstate New York. WROC reports a statue of the late movie star has been donated to the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, N.Y. The bronze sculpture shows Hoffman as if he’s walking towards the Dryden Theatre, located at the museum near his hometown.
ROCHESTER, NY

