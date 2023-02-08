ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield

Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17."This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which...
Downer's Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook

With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
Homewood Walmart Location to Close Doors Abruptly

Homewood Walmart Location to Close Doors Abruptly (Homewood, IL) — The Village of Homewood shared a social media post this afternoon alerting the public about Walmart’s plans to close their Homewood location next month. The store, located off I-80 and Halsted St., is just one Illinois Walmart store closing next month. Another store in Plainfield, located at 12690 S. Route 59, also announced a March closure citing the same, vague statement of financial performance. Homewood’s statement is as follows:
Joliet home and garage damaged in fire

JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
Stunning Estate Features Home Theater, Bar, Fire Pit In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — This $1.7 million home exudes warmth and luxury right around the corner from all of downtown Naperville’s amenities. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be charmed by the two-story foyer, which leads to a living area with soaring ceilings and wide, arched windows that let in loads of natural light. In the family room, a stone fireplace makes for a cozy centerpiece in winter.
Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed

With a little over two weeks until the Chicago mayoral election, one of the race's front-runners is expressing disappointment over a story that seemed to suggest he didn’t meet the residency requirement or claimed deductions he was not entitled to. WTTW reported in an exclusive story that Vallas claimed...
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
