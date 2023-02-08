Read full article on original website
Mr. Stacks Opening a Fifth Location in Park Ridge
The restaurant will replace Eggsperience late next month
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois
Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Update: Employees of Walmart Can Transfer to Other Locations After Closing In Plainfield
Walmart is planning to close several locations in the Chicago area. Stores in Homewood and Plainfield will shut down by Friday, March 10th and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close by Friday, February 17th. The retail giants says the Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to not meeting financial expectations. The Walmart Supercenter along Route 59 in Plainfield will be shutting its doors by March 10th.
Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17."This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook
With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
Homewood Walmart Location to Close Doors Abruptly
Homewood Walmart Location to Close Doors Abruptly (Homewood, IL) — The Village of Homewood shared a social media post this afternoon alerting the public about Walmart’s plans to close their Homewood location next month. The store, located off I-80 and Halsted St., is just one Illinois Walmart store closing next month. Another store in Plainfield, located at 12690 S. Route 59, also announced a March closure citing the same, vague statement of financial performance. Homewood’s statement is as follows:
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Joliet home and garage damaged in fire
JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
City Awards Demera Ethiopian $3.1 Million For New Bronzeville Restaurant With Rooftop
Tigist Reda is making moves, as the chef and owner behind Demera Ethiopian Restaurant says she can now go forward with a new project that includes a rooftop bar in Bronzeville. Reda, who just opened a stall at Time Out Market Chicago food hall, is the recipient of a $3.1...
Carjackers steal car in broad daylight in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, crash car short time later
CHICAGO - Two carjackers stole a car in broad daylight in Chicago on Saturday, but they did not get far. Police said that around 2:30 p.m., the 53-year-old victim was walking to his own car along South Vanderpoel near 92nd in Beverly when two guys jumped out of another car. The men pulled out guns and carjacked him.
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Stunning Estate Features Home Theater, Bar, Fire Pit In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This $1.7 million home exudes warmth and luxury right around the corner from all of downtown Naperville’s amenities. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be charmed by the two-story foyer, which leads to a living area with soaring ceilings and wide, arched windows that let in loads of natural light. In the family room, a stone fireplace makes for a cozy centerpiece in winter.
Quick Probe into Vallas Suburban Residency Now Closed
With a little over two weeks until the Chicago mayoral election, one of the race's front-runners is expressing disappointment over a story that seemed to suggest he didn’t meet the residency requirement or claimed deductions he was not entitled to. WTTW reported in an exclusive story that Vallas claimed...
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
This Is Illinois' Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
Chicago Auto Show Returns to Full Capacity For First Time Since COVID-19 Onset
The Chicago Auto Show, the largest auto show in the country, officially opened on Saturday to thousands of eager spectators and a return to its typical, larger size than in most recent years. The show, which goes through Monday, Feb. 20, is expected to see around a million visitors during...
