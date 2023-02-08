Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Secrets of the Restricted Section
Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
IGN
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
IGN
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
The Map Chamber
The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
IGN
Best Spells to Unlock First
The backbone of Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay is, of course, the spell casting. But which spells should you prioritize unlocking? This handy guide will explain all of the key spells you should prioritize and unlock first in Hogwarts Legacy. Best Spells to Unlock First in Hogwarts Legacy. Spells are unlocked...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
IGN
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: 10 Essential Tips and Tricks to Get You Started
The Wizarding World of Hogwarts Legacy is bursting with whimsical wonder and captivating mystery. However, the magical playground presented in this open-world RPG is equally stuffed with complex game systems and cryptic secrets. Thankfully, we've curated a list of valuable tips to help you get the most out of your grand adventure. Here are ten enchanting tips and tricks to guide you on your journey to becoming a legendary witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix
There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First
A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
IGN
PlayStation VR2 Unboxing
The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
IGN
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
IGN
Prisoner of Love (Hufflepuff)
Prison of Love is the fourteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy. This quest is available exclusively for those within House Hufflepuff. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Prison of Love quest within Hogwarts Legacy, including a...
IGN
The Polyjuice Plot
The Polyjuice Plot is the thirty-fourth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you don the disguise of Professor Black to learn the password for the Headmaster's Office. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Polyjuice Plot quest...
Comments / 0