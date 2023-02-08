Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
IGN
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
IGN
Dark and Darker Weapons
There are a number of weapons in Dark and Darker that the players may use. From long-ranged ones for Rangers to shorter-ranged ones for Rogues, this game has got your weapon itches scratched by being in-depth with their mechanics.
IGN
Crossed Wands: Round 1
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the first round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This can be completed immediately after Defense Against the Dark Arts class by following the side quest Crossed Wands: Round 1 and meeting up with Lucan Brattleby, who leads the club.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
IGN
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
IGN
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
IGN
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Demiguise Statue Location - Professor Figs Office
This Demiguise Statue may be seen early on in the game, as it is located prominently in Professor’s Fig’s Office in the Defence Against Dark Arts Tower in the Astronomy Wing. Use the Professor Fig’s Floo Flame to enter his office behind the classroom at night, and grab the Demiguise Statue off a desk at the back of the room.
IGN
Tire Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
IGN
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN
Secrets of the Restricted Section
Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
IGN
Exhaust Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
IGN
The Map Chamber
The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First
A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
IGN
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix
There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
Comments / 0