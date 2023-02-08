ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3

An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Secrets of the Restricted Section

Secrets of the Restricted Section is the eighth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where delve into the Restricted Section of the library with the help of Sebastian Sallow, and uncover deeper mysteries at hand. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a...
Crossed Wands: Round 2

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
Dark and Darker Weapons

There are a number of weapons in Dark and Darker that the players may use. From long-ranged ones for Rangers to shorter-ranged ones for Rogues, this game has got your weapon itches scratched by being in-depth with their mechanics.
Moon Garden - Official Trailer

“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
Goblin Caves

The Goblin Caves is a dungeon filled with monsters the likes of spiders, mummies, zombies, and of course, Goblins. The Goblins in this map have their weapons coated in poison so taking a hit from them would result in taking damage over time which is pretty annoying and could easily kill you if you're not paying attention to your HP.
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review

Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
Pieces of Heart

Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
The Great Hall

The Great Hall is one of the most iconic places in the franchise. It is where you can find the Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and Boathouse. It also houses the Hufflepuff common room. There are 4 Floo Flame fast travel points, including the Boathouse, Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and the...
Demiguise Statue Location - Restricted Section Library

Hogwarts Demiguise Statue Location - Restricted Section Library. It’s possible to spot this Demiguise Statue long before you can grab it, as you’ll likely pass by it during the main quest to enter the Restricted Section of the Library in the Library Annex wing. Once you have the...
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Room of Requirement. This is a secret room in Hogwarts that you'll only be able to access upon completing The Room of Requirement Main Story mission - when you're truly in need of it. This is an...
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions

This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
Ghost of Our Love

Though Ghost of our Love won't test you with formidable opponents or confusing puzzles, this Side Quest can still prove rather challenging as you'll be tasked with identifying the mysterious location depicted on the treasure map known as the "Map with Floating Candles". Ghost of Our Love is also amongst the most unique Side Quests in Hogwarts Legacy because its starting point varies drastically based on the House you've selected.
The Map Chamber

The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
Herbology Class

Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Meet 8 of Cal's Enemies | IGN First

A good action game lives and dies by the strength of its combat, true, but combat mechanics are just one part of the equation. Equally important are the enemies that put those combat mechanics to the test. And so one of the things that I was most curious about during my visit to Respawn was the enemy design of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Fortunately, I had Design Director Jason de Heras and Production Director Kasumi Shishido to walk me through a handful of new enemy types that are determined to stand in the way of Cal Kestis.
The Polyjuice Plot

The Polyjuice Plot is the thirty-fourth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you don the disguise of Professor Black to learn the password for the Headmaster's Office. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Polyjuice Plot quest...

