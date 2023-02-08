Read full article on original website
The Flash Teaser Poster Released Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer
The first looks for The Flash has finally been unveiled. Warner Bros. Pictures released the first teaser poster for the upcoming DC superhero film, which is set to see Ezra Miller in their first standalone movie as The Fastest Man Alive. Warner also announced that the first trailer for the flick will drop during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Asks What Lengths People Will Go to Survive
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
You Season 4 Review
This is a spoiler-free review of the whole season. Part 1 premiered on Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 will arrive on March 9, 2023. I am always giddy whenever there’s a new season of Netflix’s You. It’s an unhinged, unpredictable, very unserious show that has me sadistically curious to see just how much more delusional Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can become in pursuit of a woman’s love and place in her life, and what bodies he’ll leave in his wake this time. What dangerous, outrageous thing will he do to “protect” her? Season 4 provides us with another great round of all of that and more, giving Joe a complex new situation that challenges his sense of duty, while still telling a story that’s a bloody good time.
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
The Last of Us HBO Series Episode 5 To Premiere Early in US and UK; Part 3 of The Game Reportedly in Development and More
The Last of Us series premiered on January 15 and fans are flocking towards it left, right and centre. Just from the first episode, the series became one of the highest rated on IMDb, and the ratings have just been going uphill ever since the series has launched. Every episode...
DC's Red Death: How The Flash Just Made Batman the Villain of Season 9
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Flash: Season 9, Episode 1!. The Flash is back for its ninth and final season on The CW. And while the season premiere isn’t necessarily the most eventful we’ve ever had, there is one massive twist saved for the very end. “Wednesday Ever After” reveals the latest speedster villain to threaten Central City, and it’s the Red Death.
Room of Requirement Conjuration Potions
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Potion items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls for additional instructions.
Fast X: Vin Diesel's Dream Casting for Next Movie Is Robert Downey Jr.
As the release of Fast X grows nearer, the cast is looking forward to the 11th Fast and Furious movie, which will be the last in the franchise. Of course, a few stars already have some ideas for the 11th movie's casting, and one even has a role in mind for his dream co-star.
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Hunt Her Kill Her - Official Trailer
On an otherwise peaceful evening during her first night on the job, a lone night shift janitor finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. As their disturbing motives become clearer, she must use her crafty instincts and barbaric violence to make it through the night alive.
The Outwaters - Review
The Outwaters will be released in theaters on February 9, 2023. The Outwaters is one of the more unique and boundary-pushing found-footage horror films to come out in a hot minute. Let me continue with a disclaimer stating that this movie will very likely be violently divisive, given that it shares experiential similarities with the recent bumps-in-the-night horror phenomenon Skinamarink. Writer, director, and star Robbie Banfitch taps into an experimental descent into an almost cosmic horror ode to Terrence Malick with the slightest injections of H.P. Lovecraft's signatures – as long as you endure the lengthy first half that lulls us into a false sense of California lovin' serenity – and to call the results of the experiment “mixed” is among the great understatements of the year.
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
'Dissending' For Sweets
'Dissending' For Sweets is a Side Quest you can complete in the Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Cache in the Castle.
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
Ghost of Our Love
Though Ghost of our Love won't test you with formidable opponents or confusing puzzles, this Side Quest can still prove rather challenging as you'll be tasked with identifying the mysterious location depicted on the treasure map known as the "Map with Floating Candles". Ghost of Our Love is also amongst the most unique Side Quests in Hogwarts Legacy because its starting point varies drastically based on the House you've selected.
James Gunn Says Zack Snyder Reached Out to 'Express Support' for the New DCU
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter and shared that Zack Snyder has reached out to him to "express his support" about Gunn's choices regarding the new DCU. The nature of their conversation was revealed after a Twitter user responded to an image Gunn posted of Swamp Thing with the hashtag, "#sellthesnyderversetonetflix." Yes, it appears there are still those holding on to hope that Zack Snyder's Snyderverse will return in some form now that DC is headed in a new direction.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Breakdown: Are Henry and Sam Doomed? | Canon Fodder
The Last of Us Episode 5 introduces viewers to Henry and Sam, two characters pulled straight from the game while also peeling back the layers on Kathleen and the Resistance, the brutal group of survivors ruling over Kansas City. Will Joel and Ellie make it out of the city alive and will Henry and Sam escape their fates from the video game? Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder for the full The Last of Us Episode 5 breakdown, ending explained and all The Last of Us Easter Eggs we could find.
Exhaust Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
