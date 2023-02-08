Read full article on original website
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Hogwarts Legacy Player Discovers Upgrade That Transforms the Game
A Hogwarts Legacy fan over on Reddit has discovered a user change that completely transforms and upgrades the new Harry Potter game. After a couple of years of intense anticipation, this week Hogwarts Legacy was finally released via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions set to ...
Canadian defense minister describes object that was shot down by NORAD
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand shares what she knows about the unidentified object that was shot down by NORAD over Canada. CNN's Arlette Saenz reports.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery
Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
Business Insider
Why China's and Russia's 5th-generation stealth jets don't quite live up to the hype, according to a former US Navy pilot
Russia and China have both recently debuted new jets they say are fifth-generation fighters. Those jets have advanced features but aren't quite as advanced as US stealth jets, a former Navy pilot says. "I have too many questions on their stealth capabilities," the former pilot said in a Quora post.
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
NME
Ubisoft teams up with Newcastle’s police force to tackle “extreme” toxicity in gaming
Ubisoft has shared that it will be working with Northumbria Police to address “extreme cases” of toxicity in gaming. As reported by the BBC, the Newcastle-based Ubisoft Customer Relationship Centre will work with local police to help prevent cases of online toxicity that have the potential to escalate into real-world danger.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for February 10 (#601)
Can’t solve Wordle #601 on February 10, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques that could help you solve it yourself. If you’re still having trouble, check back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
New Steam Top-Seller Achieves Rare Feat
The latest top-selling game on Valve's Steam platform for PC is accomplishing a feat that is rarely seen. For those that follow sales data on Steam regularly, Valve's Steam Deck is almost always the highest-selling item on the marketplace. The reason for this is because Steam tracks sales data based on revenue earned. Considering that ...
Steam Users Surprised With Limited Time Freebie
Steam users have been surprised with a limited-time freebie for one of 2023's biggest releases, at least when measured by noteworthiness because while the game in question had lots of attention and eyeballs, it doesn't look like many of these eyeballs clicked the purchase button. That said, those eyeballs that did purchase Forspoken will be ...
Digital Trends
Play Elden Ring, Fortnite, and more with this HP Gaming PC — now $650
It doesn’t matter what you’re playing, Elden Ring to Fortnite, or even the new Hogwart’s Legacy, you’re always better off if you have a beefy system which you’ll find amongst some of the best gaming PCs. More power means you can crank up those graphics to high or ultra settings, and if you pair that with one of the best gaming monitor deals, you’ll experience incredible visual fidelity, which means immersive gaming like never before. Of course, if you don’t have a gaming PC yet, you’ll have to start somewhere, but don’t fret, we have you covered. HP is currently offering the Victus 15L gaming desktop, with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER for an incredible discount that saves you $300. Normally, the 15L is $950, but this discount drops the price to $650, cramming a lot of power and performance into a reasonable price tag. You can scoop up that deal below, or keep reading to see what else the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop has to offer you.
Digital Trends
Windows 11 has been causing problems with Intel graphics for months, and no one said a word
If you’re using Intel integrated graphics and you’ve been having some issues with DirectX apps, we may know the reason why — outdated drivers paired with a recent Windows update. According to Microsoft, a Windows 11 update may have caused some errors in Intel graphics. The update...
Digital Trends
Windows 11 may soon replace all your annoying RGB apps
Microsoft may be adding a new feature to Windows 11, and if you’re a fan of making your PC all shiny and fancy with RGB accessories, you’re going to like this one. A leaked screenshot shows that Windows 11 might soon allow you to control all of your RGB lighting in one place instead of having to rely on using different apps for various components.
CNET
Space Force Tracks Debris After Secretive Russian Satellite Breaks Up in Orbit
The space junk problem just keeps getting worse. A Russian satellite known as Cosmos 2499 (sometimes referred to as Kosmos-2499) has broken up in orbit, creating dozens of new pieces of debris that will need to be tracked and avoided by spacecraft and other satellites. The 18th Space Defense Squadron,...
Digital Trends
G-Shock’s latest watch turned my wrist into a poisonous frog
I didn’t really think about what a Poison dart frog looked like until recently, as — luckily — we don’t get many in the wilds of rural Surrey here in the U.K. But thanks to the new G-Shock Poison Dart Frog Frogman watch, I have a good idea of what to look out for, should I ever encounter one.
Digital Trends
Netflix’s new account-sharing rules punish students for being students
As a Canadian, I am now going to be among the first lucky people to contend with Netflix’s new rules around account sharing. As a parent of one university student and one soon-to-be university student, I’m also among the first people who will have to tell their kid — in true Canadian style — sorry, no more Netflix for you.
Digital Trends
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
If you're a Netflix user in the U.S., you've undoubtedly seen the news of the streaming giant's recent crackdown on password sharing and its new policies and payment options for subscribers using the service outside of their "household," also known as the "primary location." You can dig more into the...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: the best, most complete Android phone yet
Before reading this review, there are a few things I want to suggest. Don’t get caught up in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s admittedly high price tag, but instead think about the value it represents. Don’t get overwhelmed by its astonishing ability or extensive feature list, but consider the things it can’t do. Don’t think of it as being “more of the same” either, as you’ll miss things that mean it’ll stay usable for longer.
