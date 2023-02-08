Read full article on original website
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis welcome their second baby together
Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, has given birth to their second baby together, a daughter. Iceland arrived on Wednesday. “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” the proud dad gushed via Instagram Thursday. “Our little princess is here!” Ka’oir Davis wrote in a post of her own. “Beautiful & Healthy!” The 38-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in a September 2022 post. “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” the model wrote at the time, referencing her and the rapper’s 2-year-old son. In the sweet social media upload, the then-expectant star showed her husband, 42,...
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Jojo Simmons is Assaulted by Father in Law at Recording Studio
Jojo Simmons has been clashing with his father-in-law. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons had some tension with his wife Tanice Simmons during the recent episode. Jojo and Tanice enjoy living in New York. What they love about it the most is how much support they have from family members who live there as well. So having the help of a village comes in handy as they raise their small children. Although they love living in New York, Jojo has a major business opportunity in Los Angeles. He’s one of the partners of a growing cannibis business. And with it being legal in Los Angeles, Jojo’s partner told him it would make more sense for him to be full-time in LA. Plus, Tanice told him that she does like being in LA. So Jojo decided to look at a house and surprise Tanice with news about him putting in an offer.
Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke’s choreo might be on point, or en pointe, but her love life has been a bit of a mess. You don’t have to wonder about it because Cheryl is quite fond of over-sharing on social media. Her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence didn’t work out and she […] The post Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Patti LaBelle, 78, reveals she’s ready to date again after divorce: ‘I’m too good to be solo’
Legendary singer Patti LaBelle admitted on a talk show that she is ready to step back into the dating game after her 2003 divorce from her ex-husband Armstead Edwards.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones. The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Share It During Filming
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and...
Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai for the first time: See Pics
Blue Ivy joined her mom in Dubai! The young Grammy winner made an unexpected appearance during Beyoncé’s highly anticipated private concert, teaming up for their first live performance of their hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’ And while attendees were not allowed to take photos or videos of the...
