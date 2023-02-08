ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘32 Ford Crowned As America’s Most Beautiful Roadster

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVlaR_0kgz0UOr00

The top honor was bestowed at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show…

As one of the oldest and most coveted car awardsin the entire world, many dream of one day winning America’s Most Beautiful Roadster, yet each year there can only be one. For the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show that tremendous honor was bestowed on a 1932 Ford Roadster owned and built by Jack Chisenhall. His ride beat out 8 other cars.

Learn about the McGee Roadster and its influence here.

Among those who have won this award in the past are some true greats like George Barris, Boyd Coddington, Any Brizio, and Troy Ladd. Along with bragging rights, Chisenhall was presented with the $12,500 prize money.

Chisenhall built his impressive Ford Deuce at his shop located in San Antonio, Texas after dreaming up his concept of the “Champ Deuce” way back in the late 80s. Then in 2000 he had Thom Taylor create a rendering from his ideas, providing a vision for the build plans. In other words, this was a project that had been rattling around in the man’s head for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkbFY_0kgz0UOr00

Also presented at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show, the Al Slonaker Memorial Award is presented to the best non-roadster vehicle at the show and started way back in 1974. This time around the recipient was a 1960 Buick Invicta Custom owned by George and Angela Eliacostas. The impressive build was done by CAL Automotive Creations and features a Buick 401 Nailhead V8 with a centrifugal supercharger bolted up.

Straight off the factory line, the Invicta was an impressive vehicle with its design influenced by the Jet Age with its swooping, dramatic bodylines. Impressively tasteful details were added to this build, including brass trim designed in CAD and precision machined, factory hardback bucket seats with custom pearlized leather upholstery, and woven aircraft carpeting.

Images via Grand National Roadster Show

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

American Muscle Car Terrorizes Australian Neighborhood

This isn’t going to be good for international relations…. “A beast of a car” – that’s how a local reporter characterized a Pontiac Trans Am after it terrorized an Australian neighborhood before crashing. Of course as we all know American muscle cars are horribly dangerous and absolutely drive themselves, absolving the person who may or may not have been behind the wheel of all responsibility. Sadly, the so-called driver in this incident had to be carted off on a stretcher with a neck brace attached, all thanks to the assault muscle car’s reckless behavior.
fordauthority.com

1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction

Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
Motorious

Exhilarating ERA 289 FIA Cobra Selling On Bring A Trailer

This replica will have you feeling like Carroll Shelby. Carroll Shelby was an incredible innovator in racing and performance car manufacturing for his many accomplishments in the fields. You may remember such cars as the GT350, GT500, and Shelby Cobra, but the actual brainchild of the Shelby clan was the latter option. These cars rocketed past the competition of their time, including Corvettes, Ferraris, and other European sports coupes by combining a lightweight British chassis with a big American V8 engine. These vehicles are likely the most iconic American car to ever hit a trans am or road racing course, but the issue is that they can be tough to find. Cars like this ERA 289 FIA Roadster replica make it possible to get the full Cobra experience.
ARIZONA STATE
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
MotorTrend Magazine

GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother

The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
msn.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Motorious

1974 Trans Am With 400 4-Speed And Air Selling At Maple Brothers OKC Auction

This second-gen Pontiac Trans Am will elevate your vintage GM collection. The mid-1970s were a tricky time for American automobile manufacturers as the oil crisis had taken over the minds of car buyers everywhere. It would appear that the days of big V8 engines and muscle car styling from the factory were in hibernation at that point. However, one brand managed to keep its prized pony car looking good despite the growing issues. That was Pontiac, and the vehicle they chose to stay alive was the Firebird, Trans Am, and Formula models. While other GM legends like the Nova slowly turned into grandma-cruisers and luxury boats, the Firebird stayed true to what it was meant to be, eventually morphing into one of the most iconic cars of all time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Autoweek.com

A $2 Billion Loss Spells Trouble in Dearborn

“To say ‘I’m frustrated’ is an understatement because the year could have been so much more for us at Ford,” CEO Jim Farley said of the net loss of $2 billion. “While Toyota has been relatively frank about its (supply) problems, Ford has quietly halted factories and taken the financial hit that comes with not preparing Wall Street,” said analyst Sam Fiorani.
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
99K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy