Hollidaysburg, PA

Comedy night to benefit Hollidaysburg EMS

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – If you’re looking for some laughs, then the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service might just have the perfect event for you.

The ambulance service will be hosting a comedy night on Friday, Feb. 24 at the U.S. Hotel Tavern. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the cost is $25 for an individual seat or $250 for an 8-seat table.

The event will also have a DJ, raffle, 50/50, rip tickets, cash bar and a limited menu. The comedian’s performances will start at 7:30 p.m.

Limited seating is available, so call (814) – 695 – 1421 Ext. 13 if you wish to purchase a seat. The night benefits the Hollidaysburg EMS.

WTAJ

WTAJ

