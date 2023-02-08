ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colleton County courthouse during Alex Murdaugh murder trial

By Tim Renaud
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41fR2Q_0kgz0FPC00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Courthouse was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a “credible threat” that was later determined to be a bomb threat.

The threat came during witness testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial shortly before 12:30 p.m.

News 2’s Riley Benson was inside the courtroom when Judge Clifton Newman received word about the potential threat. Benson said he started to hear chatter coming from the bailiffs’ walkie-talkie.

He said a law enforcement official then entered the courtroom and whispered something to Judge Newman. The judge then sent the jury into recess and the entire building immediately began to evacuate. News media was told to move away from the building.

A News 2 photographer said that law enforcement was sweeping gear on the lawn of the courthouse earlier in the day.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division later said a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel.

“The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat,” officials said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsCSS_0kgz0FPC00
    Judge Clifton Newman receives news before an evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfxCK_0kgz0FPC00
    Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian speaks with attorney Jay Bender, who is representing media, as an evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwyt9_0kgz0FPC00
    An evacuation sends Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse into recess on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

Witness testimony resumed around 3:00 p.m. after the courthouse was cleared. The judge did not address the threat or evacuation when returning to session.

Meanwhile, sources tell News 2 that the threat is believed to have come from a male caller from out of state who said there was a bomb in the judge’s chambers. Authorities are working to trace the call.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Financial crimes take center stage in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes took center stage Thursday in his murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 13 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations The jury […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy