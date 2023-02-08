ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno is the place for a cheap Valentine’s Day, survey says

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – We are less than a week away from the annual lovefest that is Valentine’s Day. If you’re planning on taking out someone on a dinner date in Fresno, you might be better off than others in the Golden State.

According to a study done by BetCalifornia, Fresno is the fourth cheapest California city for a date night. They found that an average cost of a restaurant meal for two out is about $60, which puts it behind El Centro ($40), Eureka ($50), and Santa Ana ($50). The national average is $68.

If you want to add a bottle of wine in Fresno that is going to be at an average of $9, according to the survey.

No other Central Valley Cities were included in the list. The most expensive city in California on this list is Santa Barbara, where a date will run you about $130 and a bottle of wine at about $17, according to the survey.

Whatever the combination of dinner, wine, flowers, and other gifts, according to LendingTree , Americans in relationships are planning to spend an average of $187 on Valentine’s Day. But if you are planning on having a meal in Fresno, you might just save yourself a bit of money. After all, isn’t it the thought that counts?

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

