Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police search for runaway 15-year-old

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police are currently searching for a runaway 15-year-old.

According to her mother, Aniya Bernard ran away Feb. 7, around 9 a.m. She possibly left in a yellow hoodie.

Melville man arrested after allegedly forcing girls under 11 to watch porn

Her mother said she left with a 19-year-old male.

If you have any information, please contact Lafayette Police at (337) 291-8600 .

Aniya Bernard
