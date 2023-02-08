Lafayette Police search for runaway 15-year-old
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police are currently searching for a runaway 15-year-old.
According to her mother, Aniya Bernard ran away Feb. 7, around 9 a.m. She possibly left in a yellow hoodie.Melville man arrested after allegedly forcing girls under 11 to watch porn
Her mother said she left with a 19-year-old male.
If you have any information, please contact Lafayette Police at (337) 291-8600 .
