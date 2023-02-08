ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

KLTV

Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Three Men Arrested After Break-In At Crockett Store

CROCKETT – Three men were arrested Jan. 31 in Huntsville after breaking into a Crockett convenience store and causing damage to the glass entrance and an ATM machine inside. Crockett Police Department (CPD) released the following statement:. “On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at about 3:15 a.m., officers with the...
CROCKETT, TX
KTRE

Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler

TYLER, TX
TYLER, TX
KTRE

2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men were charged in 2022 with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. This week in Tyler, two of the men pleaded guilty in federal court. According to an affidavit, in February 2021, David Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police release name of homicide victim

The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
TYLER, TX

