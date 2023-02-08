Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden […]
9 East Texans arrested after suspected meth lab, mail from multiple addresses found at home
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nine people are behind bars after a suspected meth lab was found in Henderson County. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Indian Harbor in reference to possible fraud. While authorities searched...
KLTV
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
messenger-news.com
Three Men Arrested After Break-In At Crockett Store
CROCKETT – Three men were arrested Jan. 31 in Huntsville after breaking into a Crockett convenience store and causing damage to the glass entrance and an ATM machine inside. Crockett Police Department (CPD) released the following statement:. “On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at about 3:15 a.m., officers with the...
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
FROST, Texas (KWTX) - The man who allegedly shot his two twin daughters dead before killing himself on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Navarro County was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Larry Thompson. KWTX independently confirmed the slain girls were Nevaeh and Heaven Sadler. A GoFundMe account...
Man killed on I-20 near Weatherford identified
A Henderson County man has been identified as the one who was struck and killed in traffic on I-20 near Weatherford Wednesday night. DPS investigators said a man was killed while running across the east-bound side of 20 near the Brock exit.
KTRE
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
The recent ice storm packed quite a punch for many in East Texas, and it warms the heart to see groups that could have sat by, waiting on some official directive before acting, jumping in to help East Texans in need. Grant. Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says...
KTRE
2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men were charged in 2022 with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. This week in Tyler, two of the men pleaded guilty in federal court. According to an affidavit, in February 2021, David Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and...
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
2-year-old killed, 6 injured in Nacogdoches County head-on crash
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 2-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:15 a.m. a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north on FM 1638 while a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south. DPS said it was […]
6 East Texas students, school bus driver hospitalized after head-on collision with car
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Six Alba-Golden ISD students and their bus driver have been hospitalized following a head-on collision with a car. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred Saturday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 17, close to the Van Zandt County line, which runs between Grand Saline and Canton.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department, Area Law Enforcement Investigate Death of Joaquin Woman (Suspect in Custody)
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson are seen conferring with Investigator David Haley and Investigator Aaron Jones. February 8, 2023 - At 7:49pm, Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the succesful capture of Manuels without incident in Tyler. February 8, 2023 - The search continues...
inforney.com
Tyler police release name of homicide victim
The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said. Rogers’ family has...
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
Friends of Houston attorney speak out after he was shot, killed in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard. The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area. Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here....
