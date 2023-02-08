Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment
NFL Network announced that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and analyst Michael Irvin would no longer be a part of... The post Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment appeared first on Outsider.
Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones appeared first on Outsider.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Surprise Pick for Super Bowl Winner
After an early exit from the NFL playoffs, Dak Prescott wants to stay in the good graces of Dallas Cowboys fans in any way possible. If that means picking against some friends in the Super Bowl, so be it. During the NFL Honors awards ceremony, Prescott was asked to pick...
NFL Facing Massive Class Action Lawsuit over Sunday Ticket Prices
The NFL will face a class action lawsuit for $6 billion over claims of raising the price of its Sunday Ticket package and for limiting televised games. The case was certified after a ruling this week from a United States judge in Los Angeles. The trial is expected to begin...
Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Second MVP Award
As the Super Bowl is just days away, the NFL MVP award was given to Patrick Mahomes. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is pretty excited. When something big happens for Patrick or the Kansas City Chiefs you can count on Brittany to be there to celebrate accordingly. The Chiefs QB was...
Pat McAfee Speaks Out About Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit
In case you hadn’t heard, Brett Favre is suing some people. Specifically, Favre has filed defamation lawsuits against Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, podcaster and former kicker Pat McAfee and a Mississippi state auditor. McAfee addressed the lawsuit On Friday, on the Pat McAfee Show from Radio Row at...
49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season
The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII. Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee for Defamation Regarding Welfare Scandal: Report
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is reportedly suing ex-NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for defamation of character over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal. “Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee tried to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations against...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
49ers Kicker Robbie Gould Drops Savage Roast of Jalen Hurts While Previewing Super Bowl LVII
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould came away with an observation of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during his team’s 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. Previewing Super Bowl LVII for The 33rd Team Thursday, Gould threw some shade towards Hurts and his quarterbacking abilities. Gould’s assessment of...
Chiefs Fan Breaks Travis Kelce Super Bowl Directive, Potentially Jinxes Kansas City
When Travis Kelce asks you to do something, you should listen. One Kansas City Chiefs fan had to ruin it for the team, though. It isn’t often that players will ask fans to not taunt or tease another fanbase. But when it comes to the Rocky statue in Philadelphia, you gotta just leave it alone.
Native American Activist Urges Kansas City Chiefs Name Change, Calls on Patrick Mahomes To Help
With the Kansas City Chiefs set to be in front of the eyes of over 100 million people in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Native American activists are upping their efforts to urge the franchise to change the name of the team. Native American activist Amanda Blackhorse and additional indigenous advocates...
Peyton Manning Asked If Patrick Mahomes is a Hall of Famer Today
The answer to this question might be obvious. But Peyton Manning did entertain the thought that Patrick Mahomes may have already done enough to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Certainly, winning Sunday’s Super Bowl only improves the chances. So Peyton Manning, you all-knowing quarterback guru, if Patrick Mahomes...
With Chiefs in the Super Bowl, some Native people say it's time to erase the offensive name
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to the Super Bowl – and so are Native activists who want the team to change its name and end Indigenous stereotypes.
WATCH: NFL Analyst Chris Simms Falls Off Stage After Doing TV Hit
NFL analyst Chris Simms might need some help with his stage exits. The former quarterback took quite a tumble after doing a television spot during Super Bowl week. Simms, who’s become notorious for his bad takes over the years, had just completed a media spot previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When he tried leaving the stage, he missed a step.
Rob Gronkowski Endorses 'Right Quarterback' For Patriots
Legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski believes new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will provide Mac Jones with the “ultimate test.”
Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw Claim
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw recently proclaimed in an interview that new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not want the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job because of quarterback Kyler Murray. On Altitude Sports 92.5, Bradshaw said, “Arizona? Nah. No. That quarterback, he didn’t...
