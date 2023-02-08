ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Pat McAfee Speaks Out About Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit

In case you hadn’t heard, Brett Favre is suing some people. Specifically, Favre has filed defamation lawsuits against Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe, podcaster and former kicker Pat McAfee and a Mississippi state auditor. McAfee addressed the lawsuit On Friday, on the Pat McAfee Show from Radio Row at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Who He Wants as His QB Next Season

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the 2023 offseason with questions surrounding who will be under center come this fall. However, if general manager John Lynch took the opinion of his tight end George Kittle, the situation could actually resolve itself rather quickly. Should the question come down to go with Trey Lance or Brock Purdy, there’s zero controversy for Kittle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Asked If Patrick Mahomes is a Hall of Famer Today

The answer to this question might be obvious. But Peyton Manning did entertain the thought that Patrick Mahomes may have already done enough to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Certainly, winning Sunday’s Super Bowl only improves the chances. So Peyton Manning, you all-knowing quarterback guru, if Patrick Mahomes...
Outsider.com

WATCH: NFL Analyst Chris Simms Falls Off Stage After Doing TV Hit

NFL analyst Chris Simms might need some help with his stage exits. The former quarterback took quite a tumble after doing a television spot during Super Bowl week. Simms, who’s become notorious for his bad takes over the years, had just completed a media spot previewing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. When he tried leaving the stage, he missed a step.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw Claim

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw recently proclaimed in an interview that new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not want the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job because of quarterback Kyler Murray. On Altitude Sports 92.5, Bradshaw said, “Arizona? Nah. No. That quarterback, he didn’t...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

644K+
Followers
73K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy