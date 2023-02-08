ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy

LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
The Ann Arbor News

Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
The Ann Arbor News

$14.2M in DNR grants fund splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails in 21 communities

A new state grant program is helping communities that were hard-hit by COVID-19 create, renovate and redevelop recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 21 communities will receive nearly $14 million for recreation projects, including splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails, canoe/kayak launches, playgrounds, pavilions and more.
MLive

Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

