In 2022, a Whitmer veto signified party posturing. In 2023, it’ll mean ‘failure.’
Michigan governors vetoed more than 10% of bills in a year just three times since 1953: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, Whitmer in 2021 and Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer vetoed 12.3% of all bills to hit her desk in 2022. The only year with a higher veto percentage in the last 70 years was in 2021, when Whitmer vetoed 17.6% of bills.
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
Michigan fourth graders get state park field trip in Whitmer budget
LANSING, MICH. – Among the parks and recreation plans within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget is a new program for all Michigan fourth graders to get a state park field trip. The governor outlined her state spending recommendations this week in a record $79 billion Michigan budget proposal...
Michigan Democrats take a victory lap at convention, reelect leader
Michigan Democrats unanimously reelected their chair Lavora Barnes to a third term leading the party, in a “celebratory” convention as Democrats revel in their first year controlling state government in four decades. “This is a product of your time and treasure: a Democratic majority in your state House.”...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
Minimum, tipped wage fights moves to Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan’s minimum and tipped wage legal battle could be moving onto the Michigan Supreme Court. Supporters of the wage raise appealed to the state’s highest court for a reversal of an earlier Court of Appeals decision. “We are prepared to go the distance for the workers and people...
House OKs pension tax repeal, major 30% EITC boost amid intense GOP uproar
The Michigan House of Representatives moved on a massive tax package Thursday which, among many things, would roll back taxes on retirement pensions and issue $180 checks per Michigan taxpayer. But that was not without extreme Republican opposition, which at one point culminated in a screaming match on the House...
Opposition to Camp Grayling expansion high among local governments
GRAYLING, MI — Plans to expand the Camp Grayling National Guard base are not winning much support among elected leaders in northern Michigan. The base spreads across parts of Crawford, Kalkaska and Otsego counties — each of which are formally opposing the Guard’s proposed 162,000-acre base expansion.
There are no high-risk COVID counties within 200 miles of Michigan border
Nearly all of Michigan is at a low COVID risk, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Feb. 9. There are 82 counties at a low COVID-19 Community Level and just one county (Iron County) at a medium level.
$14.2M in DNR grants fund splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails in 21 communities
A new state grant program is helping communities that were hard-hit by COVID-19 create, renovate and redevelop recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 21 communities will receive nearly $14 million for recreation projects, including splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails, canoe/kayak launches, playgrounds, pavilions and more.
Second COVID-positive Democratic lawmaker attends Michigan House to vote
A second Democratic lawmaker in the Michigan House has tested positive for COVID, a fact which only became clear on Wednesday when the representative was seen isolated on the second floor of the chamber. Rep. Veronica Paiz, D-Harper Woods, was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 recently by a...
Perry Johnson, preparing a presidential run, buys Super Bowl ad time
Iowans watching the Super Bowl this Sunday will be introduced to a new face from Michigan: businessman Perry Johnson. The former Republican gubernatorial candidate announced in a press release Thursday that he’s considering a run for U.S. president. “I will be visiting Iowa in the next week, opening an...
Letter from the Editor: What’s your News IQ? Take this quiz – you may do better than the editor!
A couple times a week I’ll send a note to our editors asking, “Did you see this story? Are we working on it?” Invariably, I get a reply that includes a link to an MLive story on that very topic. I’m sure I’ve induced a few eye...
Michigan AG warns of cybersecurity risks after data breach of gaming sites
Michigan residents are urged to be aware of potential scams and cybersecurity risks related to internet gaming sites after a recent cyber-attack hit popular sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Attorney General Dana Nessel used the upcoming Super Bowl to remind users to stay alert with...
Mega Millions results for 02/10/23; jackpot worth $50 million
LANSING, MI – There was no winner of the $50 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Feb. 10. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 14 will be worth $67 million, with a cash option of $35.1 million. The Mega Millions numbers for Feb. 10:...
Trooper honored for helping Southwest Michigan migrant community
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A Michigan State Police trooper was honored for her work helping the migrant community in Southwest Michigan. Trooper Conner Mabie helped organize free laundry, a summer youth program and a car seat safety check through the MSP Paw Paw Post’s Migrant Outreach Initiative, a news release said. She was honored Feb. 8, with the Colonel Etue Community Impact Award for her work with residents.
What is ‘He Gets Us?’ Michigan agency behind $20M Super Bowl ad for Jesus
You might see an ad for Jesus Christ during the Super Bowl. A Michigan creative agency is behind the multi-million dollar “He Gets Us” campaign that is airing two ads Sunday, Feb. 12. But instead of advertising a product, the short black and white videos carry a Christian message.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
Great Lakes ice cover has already peaked, and there wasn’t much of it
With the warm week coming next week, it appears that Great Lakes ice cover has reached its highest point for the winter. On most of the lakes, the peak ice occurred at least one month before the normal peak. It also looks like this winter will go down as one...
