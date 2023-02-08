Michigan governors vetoed more than 10% of bills in a year just three times since 1953: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, Whitmer in 2021 and Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer vetoed 12.3% of all bills to hit her desk in 2022. The only year with a higher veto percentage in the last 70 years was in 2021, when Whitmer vetoed 17.6% of bills.

