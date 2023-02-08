Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Bedford Boys Tribute Center honors soldiers with homecoming parade
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center hosted a welcome home parade for Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Soldiers, who have returned from a one-year tour of duty in the Horn of Africa. Two of those who served were Peyton Woodall of Bedford and Bryan Clarke...
WDBJ7.com
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
WSET
LHOV Honors Local Black History Leader: Robert David
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Robert David is a man that is passionate about helping the youth and others on their journey of life. He wears a number of hats in the community and was even honored with being in the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government " from the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kaci spoke with Robert David and learned what ignited his passion and what's to come from the community leader.
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
WSET
VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Devils Backbone
NELSON COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Kim Oakley, Commercial Director of Devils Backbone Brewing Company about the company’s history and more. WFXR...
WSET
How sweet it is! Crumbl Cookies holds soft opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's finally here, and it's delicious: Crumbl Cookies has arrived in the Hill City off of Wards Road right next to Mission BBQ. The cookie restaurant held its soft opening Thursday and a lot of people turned out to get their first taste of the cookie goodness.
WSET
'The money is there:' Lynchburg City Council discusses tax relief at retreat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council held a budget retreat Friday to discuss funding, budgets, taxes, and more. They continued to express their desire and plans to bring you relief and they came away with a better understanding of what they have to work with. Unfortunately, it's still...
WSET
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
WSLS
Lynchburg City Schools to host cosmetology event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools offer a variety of career and technical education classes. But on Friday, students from the Heritage High School cosmetology class were able to hone their skills by cutting the hair of their newly-hired supervisor. Instructional Supervisor Robbie Dooley volunteered for a haircut from...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WSLS
Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event
DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Times Owner To Furlough Workers
The Roanoker’s upcoming March/April story on the emergence of online news sources in the Roanoke Valley and the demise of the daily paper has just gone to the printer and we have some important additional information that we can add here. Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times and a number of other Virginia newspapers, as well as many others nationally, has apparently begun furloughing workers at its newspapers, asking for absences of two weeks without pay.
WBTM
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
WSET
Fall in Love with Your Feet at The Good Feet Store
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — If you want to fall in love with your feet again and wear those shoes you have not worn in a while, The Good Feet Store has you covered. Kaci got to see how you can take advantage or even gift your loved one some TLC for their feet.
WSET
Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
WSET
Danville Fire Department rescues victim from structure fire on Garland Street
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department rescued one individual from a structure fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 10 Garland Street at 1:48 a.m. Crews said they arrived with a three-minute response time to find a single-family home with fire...
WSET
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
WSET
'I'd had enough': Bedford Co. School Board member charged with assault speaks to ABC13
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After being arrested Monday for assault charges, Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook took part in the monthly board meeting Thursday night at Liberty High School. Holbrook invited ABC13 to come to the meeting and to get an exclusive interview with him after...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
