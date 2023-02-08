Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police recover meth, illegal weapons responding to report of suspicious activity
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two individuals were arrested in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning after police reportedly found them in possession of illegal weapons and illegal drugs. Elsi Cornejo, 45, and Larry Clubbs, 49, were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several felony offenses in...
Utah business owner in jail following narcotics bust
A judge has ruled that a Utah business owner must remain in jail after his legal unsuccessfully pushed for a pre-trial release.
kjzz.com
Murray business owner accused of leading massive drug trafficking ring in federal custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A federal judge ordered the detention of a Slat Lake County man and business owner Friday after he was allegedly found to be the "ring leader" of a massive drug trafficking organization in Utah. Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of...
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
Gephardt Daily
DOJ: 10 Utahns, others indicted after ‘bath salts’ drug bust
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man who officials believe leads a large drug ring has been indicted following a drug bust, as have nine other Utah residents. In a memorandum decision and order filed Friday, “The judge wrote that the...
Midvale woman charged with allegedly ramming police cars while fleeing arrest
A Midvale woman allegedly rammed into three police cars as she attempted to flee from the police for the second time in a week.
Gephardt Daily
Murray City PD: 2nd driver contacts police after fatal auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have canceled a request for the public to help find a second driver after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. “Late this afternoon, officers identified the second vehicle when the driver came forward,” says a statement from the...
KSLTV
Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
Gephardt Daily
Fundraising account shares details about victim of Murray auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up to help the children of a pedestrian killed in Murray on Thursday. The victim was Dixie Marie Edgar, 44, according to Murray City Police. The accident was reported to Murray City Police at 5:53...
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man sent to prison for murdering ex-girlfriend, dumping her body in remote area
TOOELE — Brandon Zipperle was ordered Thursday to spend at least the next 15 years in prison and possibly the rest of his life, for shooting and killing his former girlfriend, the mother of his young son. Zipperle, 29, of Pleasant Grove, as part of a plea deal pleaded...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
Victim identified in fatal Murray auto-pedestrian crashash
A road was closed in Murray during the morning commute on Thursday due to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.
ksl.com
4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party
WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
Gephardt Daily
Boy, 17, charged as adult in West Jordan triple homicide shooting outside party
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a fatal shooting incident July 23 outside a large party in West Jordan. Steven Donovan Carmona, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has been charged on suspicion of:
1 in custody after shots reportedly fired inside West Valley home
West Valley City police responded to two unrelated incidents overnight. The suspect of a non-fatal stabbing that happened on Tuesday night is still at large while an arrest has been in connection with shots fired in a home.
Huge amounts of meth, heroin found in Utah drug trafficking bust
For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
ksl.com
Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County
ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
