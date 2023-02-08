ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier 2023 Spring Speaking Tour dates announced

By Sergio De La Espriella
 3 days ago
In college football, the spring season is typically a time of assessment and preparation for the upcoming summer and fall camps. Spring practices are used to incorporate recent signees and to get players’ technique and body right for the following season.

On top of that preparation, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier will be on the road visiting different Gator Club chapters both inside and outside the state. An annual tradition for most high-level college football coaches, the visits are typically a fundraising and thank-you trip for donors wrapped into one. This spring, Napier will be making ten appearances within a two-month span, with two events being held in Gainesville, one stop in New York City, and the remaining seven across the state of Florida.

Last year, Napier made nine stops, two in Gainesville, one in Atlanta, and the remaining six visits across the state of Florida.

Notably, the first Gainesville stop on the tour will be held on Tuesday, April 11. With the annual Orange and Blue Spring Game scheduled for Thursday, April 13, it makes sense that Napier would opt to stay close to home in the days leading up to a massive player assessment recruiting opportunity that the spring game provides.

