Illinois State

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban

(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow

(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending

(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

New law modernizes name change process for prior felons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Macon County judge issues third temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – A third temporary restraining order has been issued in another case challenging Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. In Macon County, Judge Rodney Forbes followed the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in issuing the order restraining Illinois from enforcing the law. But the order does not apply to the whole state, it only applies to the named plaintiffs and the association “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County," which has hundreds named in the order. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released

Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Op-Ed: IL Supreme Court ruling on BIPA will spur more lawsuits against Illinois employers

A recent Illinois Supreme Court decision will likely open the floodgates to a new round of predatory lawsuits against local employers at the worst possible time for our economy. The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is a law designed to protect the privacy of individuals' biometric information, such as fingerprints and facial recognition data. To be sure, protecting individuals' privacy is essential in an increasingly technological world. The BIPA law, however, is poorly written and has been abused by a cottage industry of trial...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Flashback: Illinois Woman Invents Duct Tape, Tells President

I didn't know any of this until this morning, and I have a gift from my son to thank for giving me the information. My son Spencer gave me a "365 Days Of Military History" desk calendar for Christmas, and as I was ripping of yesterday's page to look at today's (February 10th, 2023), I was treated to a fascinating story about World War II, an Illinois mom, a game-changing invention, and a letter sent to, and received by, the President of the United States.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records

(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University...
DECATUR, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races; retailer announces more closures

Bill would allow non-citizens to vote in school board races If a Democratic lawmaker has her way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections in Illinois. State Sen. Celina Villanueva has introduced legislation to allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The measure is headed to the Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. School board elections will take place...
ILLINOIS STATE

