Pullman, WA

97 Rock

Police: Woman Fights Off Possible Abduction Attempt Near WSU

(Pullman, WA) -- The Pullman Police Department is searching for a man as part of their investigation into a possible attempted abduction near Washington State University. It was last Friday a student told officers she was walking to her apartment when she saw a parked car running outside the building with the trunk open. She says she was able to make it inside the apartment home. But when she went to close the door to the dwelling, a man, thought to be the suspect, grabbed the door handle and tried to force himself into the apartment. So far, Pullman Police say they have not found a suspect and want the public's help. The man was approximately five-foot-five, wearing a green sweatshirt. They're also searching for a black sedan with faded black paint and no license plates, possibly a Nissan Altima. The man himself is said to be Asian or Latino. If you know anything, call Pullman Police.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired

CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend

LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
LEWISTON, ID
dovercrimsonian.com

Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody

The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
fox5ny.com

Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal

MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide

A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Fire Department Announces Latest Promotion

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter on Friday morning. Henrie has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May of 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Henrie is being assigned to C Shift and...
LEWISTON, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Moscow School Immediately Locked Down After Threat Of Active Shooter

(Moscow, Idaho) - There was a threat of a shooting at Moscow High School today. At 9:50 am on February 8, 2023, the Moscow Police Department received a call from a male suspect who was stating that he was armed and was planning to commit a shooting at the Moscow High School. During the phone call with the suspect, deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office arrived at the high school to set up a perimeter. The Moscow Police Department came shortly after and entered the building, working with the Latah Country Deputies to quickly clear the building and look for active threats.
MOSCOW, ID
Mia Carlson

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU

(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID
nwpb.org

Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June

Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
LEWISTON, ID
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
OnlyInYourState

This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem

Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow

MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, February 9, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting she watched a man get out of a vehicle. He was looking under the vehicle with a flashlight. Flashlight is still under the vehicle. Male is getting back in the pickup. Officers responded. Report taken.
MOSCOW, ID

