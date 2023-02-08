Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Police: Woman Fights Off Possible Abduction Attempt Near WSU
(Pullman, WA) -- The Pullman Police Department is searching for a man as part of their investigation into a possible attempted abduction near Washington State University. It was last Friday a student told officers she was walking to her apartment when she saw a parked car running outside the building with the trunk open. She says she was able to make it inside the apartment home. But when she went to close the door to the dwelling, a man, thought to be the suspect, grabbed the door handle and tried to force himself into the apartment. So far, Pullman Police say they have not found a suspect and want the public's help. The man was approximately five-foot-five, wearing a green sweatshirt. They're also searching for a black sedan with faded black paint and no license plates, possibly a Nissan Altima. The man himself is said to be Asian or Latino. If you know anything, call Pullman Police.
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired
CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend
LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
dovercrimsonian.com
Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody
The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
fox5ny.com
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
FOX 28 Spokane
8th Street off ramp in Lewiston set to close for stormwater ditch maintenance
LEWISTON, Idaho. – According to The City of Lewiston Public Works Department, the 8th Street off ramp exiting Bryden Canyon Road in Lewiston will be closed from Feb. 15-16 for stormwater ditch maintenance. The maintenance helps the flow of the stormwater drain along side of the road keeping the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
KLEWTV
Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide
A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
Lewiston Fire Department Announces Latest Promotion
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter on Friday morning. Henrie has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May of 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Henrie is being assigned to C Shift and...
Moscow School Immediately Locked Down After Threat Of Active Shooter
(Moscow, Idaho) - There was a threat of a shooting at Moscow High School today. At 9:50 am on February 8, 2023, the Moscow Police Department received a call from a male suspect who was stating that he was armed and was planning to commit a shooting at the Moscow High School. During the phone call with the suspect, deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office arrived at the high school to set up a perimeter. The Moscow Police Department came shortly after and entered the building, working with the Latah Country Deputies to quickly clear the building and look for active threats.
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
nwpb.org
Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June
Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
OnlyInYourState
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, February 9, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting she watched a man get out of a vehicle. He was looking under the vehicle with a flashlight. Flashlight is still under the vehicle. Male is getting back in the pickup. Officers responded. Report taken.
