Bluekatts to Play Roscoe Thursday, IN Winters
Coleman Bluekatts, in a District 8-2A Tri-Championship with Roscoe and Miles, will be playing Roscoe for the first game of the seeding tournament on Thursday, February 9th. The Bluekatts will be the home team and the game will be at 6:00pm IN Winters. Wear your BLUE and head to Winters THURSDAY, Feb. 9th, to help the Katts stay in the hunt for the 1st place seeding to the playoffs! GO BLUEKATTS!
Powerlifting Results from Thursday's Meet in Comanche
Coach David Story has announced the results from Thursday's Powerlifting meet in Comanche. Congratulations to all! See results below...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Ray Adame, 87
Ray Adame, 87, of Coleman, died Friday, February 11, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Brownwood High recognizes January Teacher of the Month
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their January 2023 Teacher of the Month. Alexis Mosqueda was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. Ms. Mosqueda is pictured below along...
Victory Life Church holds first rescue home ribbon cutting
Wednesday night, Victory Life Church held its ribbon cutting and offered a tour to the congregation of Russell House, the first of at least four rescue homes that will eventually be located on the property. The Russell House, named after Scott and Donna Russell of Blanket, is the first of...
Ronnie Lee Massey, 46, of Bangs
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
One Of The Most Haunted Bridges In Texas Is Just Down The Road From Abilene
Halloween is long gone but if you're like me you can go for something creepy any time of the year. Texas is a state that has no shortage when it comes to haunted history. From abandoned hospitals to old schools, there's a little bit of everything, including haunted bridges. There's...
Roof collapses during house fire in Merkel, crews call for mutual aid
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning. On February 11 around 2:00 a.m., Merkel VFD responded to a house fire near the intersection of South 3rd and Haynes Street. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the back of a two-story house, according […]
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Multiple arrested after Abilene police find over four pounds of marijuana in home
ABILENE, Texas — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after police found over four pounds of marijuana in an Abilene home. According to an arrest report, police conducted a search warrant at a home in south Abilene Thursday night. During the search, police found approximately 1962.5 grams-- or 4.3 pounds of marijuana in a bedroom shared by Serenity Gloria and Alexis Luna. Both Gloria and Luna were arrested for state felony possession of marijuana.
Fourth mayoral candidate files for Abilene election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth Abilenian has thrown his name in the hat for the 2023 mayoral election. Dayakar Reddy has resided in the Abilene area for 15 years. On social media for his campaign, Reddy shared his focus on customer service, economic development and technology, safety, community involvement and more. Reddy filed for […]
Brown County Grand Jury Meets, Returns Indictments
During the January 2023 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 25 true bills were returned against 23 people. Ervin Ray Chambers: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Retaliation. Johnny Savala Salazar aka Johnny Salazar aka Juan Salazar: Possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone – repeat offender. Joshua...
Crime Reports: 3 suspects arrested after more than 4 pounds of marijuana found at Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect is accused of assaulting […]
Crime Reports: Suspected Abilene drunk driver says she’s going to prison after getting charged with 3rd DWI
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
Court Records 2/10/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from February 3 through February 9:. Morley, Robert Corey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Alvarez, Sandra Yvette, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Bastardo, Cameron Zachary Taylor, Driving While Intoxicated. Bishop, Brandy Byars, Driving While Intoxicated. Delarosa, Zachary...
Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area
BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
