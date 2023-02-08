Read full article on original website
Confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
Father, daughter accused of killing Jason Corbett seek to have retrial moved to Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Attorneys for a father and daughter accused of murder are fighting to move their re-trial out of Davidson County. Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were convicted of the 2015 murder of Jason Corbett. According to Corbett's attorney, the motion to relocate comes down to finding the...
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
MISSING: Forsyth Co. deputies searching for a 17-year-old girl
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is missing and Forsyth County deputies need your help finding her. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Alexandra Marie Patton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Patton was last seen at...
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
16 busted in North Carolina crackdown; ghost gun, cash, drugs seized
Two North Carolina Sheriff's Offices joined the Durham County Sheriff's Office that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash.
1 airlifted to hospital after North Carolina shooting, police say
Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night.
Greensboro violence interruptor sees a big change when it comes to people pulling triggers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ingram Bell is a local authority on changing lives for the better. But you could argue before she gets involved, many of these lives couldn’t get much worse. Name a homicide in Greensboro within the last several years, and she can probably tell you something about it. January 1, 2023: Natasha […]
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Person airlifted, 2 in ‘life-threatening’ condition, in NC 42 crash in Asheboro, troopers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning crash that left several people seriously injured. Investigators say that a 2011 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on NC 42 when the driver crossed left of center sideswiping a 2008 GMC Sierra truck traveling north on NC 42 and colliding […]
Nine-year-old helped North Carolina school bus driver during December heart attack
A fourth-grade student stayed cool while helping a Salisbury bus driver during a medical emergency in December.
Man arrested on S. Regional Rd. on HWY 68 after he was seen walking around with a gun in Guilford Co.
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man who was walking around with a gun was arrested in Guilford County Thursday, according to deputies. A call came in around 4:54 p.m. about a person walking around with a firearm on South Regional Road at Highway 68. He was taken into custody...
Arrest made in connection with 2014 murder of Trinity woman
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with the 2014 murder of Tammy Sellers Holland. Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on October 28, 2014. She was 50 years old. After a lengthy investigation into the cold case, deputies...
Guilford County detention officer charged with assault after fight with inmate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer faces an assault charge after getting into a fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said Daryl Jackson started fighting with an inmate Thursday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead, lips and under his eye. He received treatment on site then went to the hospital.
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
