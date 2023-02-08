ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man arrested during SWAT drug bust near school; police seize cash, 30+ guns, trafficking amounts of drugs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Street Crimes […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County detention officer charged with assault after fight with inmate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County detention officer faces an assault charge after getting into a fight with an inmate, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said Daryl Jackson started fighting with an inmate Thursday at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead, lips and under his eye. He received treatment on site then went to the hospital.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

