Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Breaks Ground
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School. That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children...
China Spring ISD to hold meeting on four-day school week
CHINA SPRING, Texas — China Spring Independent School District will soon discuss the possibility of a big change with the public, a shift to a four-day school week. The district will hold a community meeting to discuss the possibility of the four-day schedule on Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Killeen Elementary's Debbi Barkley named assistant principal of the year
KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association named Debbi Barkley the Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year for her service at Killeen Elementary on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Ms. Barkley learned of her award during a surprise staff meeting this week, a meeting that included her...
Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class. Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution...
Temple ISD receives $75,000 from Meta for STEM programs
TEMPLE, Texas — Technology conglomerate Meta granted Temple ISD $75,000 for its STEM programs at the Temple Chamber of Commerce's Salute to Business banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 31. This money will go towards Temple ISD's master plan to restructure it's STEM programs over the coming years. Temple ISD's Deputy...
fox44news.com
Waco High implementing new safety measures
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco High School is implementing new safety measures after recent incidents involving dangerous and prohibited items found on campus. The district says that in addition to the four guns which were confiscated since January, the school has seen an increase in other prohibited items being discovered. The district says administrative investigations have concluded that, in each incident, the student involved reported no intent to cause harm to others at school. They reported being concerned with and trying to navigate circumstances occurring off campus and outside of school hours.
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
Power back on at Marlin Elementary and Middle School, students return Tuesday
MARLIN, Texas — Power at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle School was restored around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Downed power lines caused by last week's winter freeze created widespread power outages, affecting the school district. The school district plans to bring in staff on Monday, Feb. 6...
Congratulations to Our Killeen, Texas Valentine’s Day Showcase Winners
(Killeen, Texas) - Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day coming up Tuesday, February 14. Every year, we ask our listeners to nominate someone they love and feel deserves an extra special day of romance. This year we received dozens upon dozens of heartfelt nominations, demonstrating that there's a...
KWTX
Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
fox44news.com
Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
CASA Cares: The role of an advocate with Killeen's Garden of Hope
BELL COUNTY, Texas — They say a parent's love is unconditional, which is true for Wilfredo Ocasio Jr., his wife and the 90 children they fostered over the course of 11 years. He had one dream: He wanted to love as many children as possible because that's who he...
Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee
KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
KWTX
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen
There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
fox44news.com
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
Austin High School head baseball coach arrested for assault
Austin High School head baseball coach William Brown was arrested Thursday for assault, according to a letter from Austin High School Principal Dr. Melvin Bedford.
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0