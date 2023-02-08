ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Breaks Ground

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School. That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children...
WACO, TX
KCEN

China Spring ISD to hold meeting on four-day school week

CHINA SPRING, Texas — China Spring Independent School District will soon discuss the possibility of a big change with the public, a shift to a four-day school week. The district will hold a community meeting to discuss the possibility of the four-day schedule on Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
CHINA SPRING, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD extends Superintendent Dr. John Craft through 2027

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Dr. John Craft's contract through 2027 at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The board and community appear to have extreme confidence in Dr. Craft's ability to lead the district as he's currently serving his ninth year in the position.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple ISD receives $75,000 from Meta for STEM programs

TEMPLE, Texas — Technology conglomerate Meta granted Temple ISD $75,000 for its STEM programs at the Temple Chamber of Commerce's Salute to Business banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 31. This money will go towards Temple ISD's master plan to restructure it's STEM programs over the coming years. Temple ISD's Deputy...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Waco High implementing new safety measures

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco High School is implementing new safety measures after recent incidents involving dangerous and prohibited items found on campus. The district says that in addition to the four guns which were confiscated since January, the school has seen an increase in other prohibited items being discovered. The district says administrative investigations have concluded that, in each incident, the student involved reported no intent to cause harm to others at school. They reported being concerned with and trying to navigate circumstances occurring off campus and outside of school hours.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas funeral home director honored with prestigious award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has received a prestigious award for being one of the best of the best funeral home employees under the age of 50 worldwide. Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco Chief Operating Officer Josh Blake, 39, was presented with the 2023 NextGen Professional of the Year Award by the Selected Independent Funeral Homes.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen accepting applications for Crime Solutions Committee

KILLEEN, Texas — Do you have ideas on how to reduce crime? The City of Killeen wants to hear them. The city is encouraging residents to join their Committee for Crime Solutions, where members "study, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate efforts to execute their crime prevention ideas," said the City in a social media post.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
WACO, TX
B106

Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen

There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
KILLEEN, TX
