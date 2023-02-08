Read full article on original website
The Royal Crumble: Penguins Crushed by Kings, 6-0
LOS ANGELES — Mike Sullivan wasn’t sure how Los Angeles would respond to the ceremony celebrating former captain Dustin Brown that delayed the start of the Kings’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night. Such events before a game, he said, are “emotional” and...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Closer to Rejoining Lineup
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tristan Jarry, who has missed the past four games because of an unspecified injury, took another step toward getting back on active duty Thursday, when he was involved in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 50-minute practice at Honda Center. Defenseman Jan Rutta, who also has been injured,...
NHL players are starting to hate league's playoff format
NHL players do not speak out against much, but some of the league's more prominent players are starting to voice some displeasure with the league's current playoff format and how its matchups are determined. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the league has used a divisional bracket style format...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Alex Nylander ruined the AHL All-Star Classic!
Alex Nylander wasn’t even supposed to go the AHL All-Star Classic. He was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who was injured, but then Alex rode into town and stole the show at the game, robbing the North Division of their rightful place in the final via a shootout that went on for so many rounds they actually had to reset the roster and allow players to have a second attempt. That scoundrel even had the nerve to change his number to 88 for the game. It’s an outrage!
Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
Family Ties Lead Braylan Lovelace, Israel Polk to Pitt
Freshman Pitt Panthers Braylan Lovelace and Israel Polk had prior connections that made choosing this school easy.
What channel is Fox on DirecTV?
The two best teams in the NFL will be battling it out for the title of Super Bowl Champion this Sunday on Fox. It is Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. It is Travis Kelce and AJ Brown. It is Hasaan Reddick and Chris Jones. It is Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni. It is the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the climax of the 2022 NFL season; Super Bowl 57.
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger's Debut Still Haunts Former Ravens' Head Coach Brian Billick
Where were you when former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger made his career debut against the Baltimore Ravens in 2004? It’s a question that most Yinzers know the answer to, as they look back on that day fondly as the beginning of a new and exciting era for the black and gold.
Detroit Pistons: Buyout candidates could clear more roster space
Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the buyout market will be in full swing. The Detroit Pistons have the opportunity to work towards a buyout with veterans on their roster that aren’t seen as a part of their future, or even as a part of the team next season.
