The Royal Crumble: Penguins Crushed by Kings, 6-0

LOS ANGELES — Mike Sullivan wasn’t sure how Los Angeles would respond to the ceremony celebrating former captain Dustin Brown that delayed the start of the Kings’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena Saturday night. Such events before a game, he said, are “emotional” and...
NHL players are starting to hate league's playoff format

NHL players do not speak out against much, but some of the league's more prominent players are starting to voice some displeasure with the league's current playoff format and how its matchups are determined. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the league has used a divisional bracket style format...
Alex Nylander ruined the AHL All-Star Classic!

Alex Nylander wasn’t even supposed to go the AHL All-Star Classic. He was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who was injured, but then Alex rode into town and stole the show at the game, robbing the North Division of their rightful place in the final via a shootout that went on for so many rounds they actually had to reset the roster and allow players to have a second attempt. That scoundrel even had the nerve to change his number to 88 for the game. It’s an outrage!
Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs

The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
What channel is Fox on DirecTV?

The two best teams in the NFL will be battling it out for the title of Super Bowl Champion this Sunday on Fox. It is Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. It is Travis Kelce and AJ Brown. It is Hasaan Reddick and Chris Jones. It is Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni. It is the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the climax of the 2022 NFL season; Super Bowl 57.
