Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
How to watch Days of our Lives for free?
"Days of Our Lives" is a beloved American soap opera that has been captivating audiences since 1965. The show follows the dramatic lives and loves of the residents of the fictional town of Salem, providing a daily dose of drama, intrigue, and romance.
411mania.com
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
ringsidenews.com
Possible Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Title Match
WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. This includes the US Title Elimination Chamber match, and now it seems a possible spoiler for the match was given.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Major name may be back in time for WWE WrestleMania 39
Despite reports of his status being unclear, Randy Orton may return to in-ring action soon. Orton had lower back fusion surgery last November. There has been a lot of concern regarding his career among those in WWE. As recently as this week, it was reported there was no update on Orton’s status.
What Time Is ‘A Million Little Things’ On Tonight? How To Watch Season 5 Online
The last new episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things (Season 4, Episode 20: “Just in Case”) aired all the way back in May of 2022. Thankfully, the show returns tonight for its fifth and (sadly) final season. If you need a quick refresher on where we left off, the show’s YouTube page uploaded a helpful two-minute Season 4 recap (and the entire series is streaming on Hulu).
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
Android Authority
How to stream ABC without needing cable TV
The Disney-owned cable network is easy enough to add to your cord-cutting offerings. Are you a cord-cutter looking for all your favorite live TV programming like the Disney-owned channel ABC on streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max? While you may find a few of your favorite shows there, the live channel won’t be available. You’ll need to look a bit further. So, don’t worry, you can still have live channels even without cable, you just need to seek out some more specialized services. Below, we walk you through how to stream ABC.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Star Teases Major Turn After SmackDown Goes Off The Air
That has potential. Every so often, a wrestler will change from good to bad or vice versa. These changes can alter the course of their future as sometimes going to the other side is the right change for them. These changes can be exactly what a wrestler needs at times and we might have seen a big one for an up and coming star after this week’s SmackDown went off the air.
How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable This Weekend: Kickoff Time, Streaming and More
It's the biggest game of the year. Here's how you can watch the Super Bowl even if you don't have cable.
Comments / 0