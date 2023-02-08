Read full article on original website
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey mocked new owner Elon Musk's company over a major outage, saying it used to be where people talked 'when anything went down'
"When anything went down, people went to Twitter to talk about it. Now look," Dorsey said in a post on Nostr, a new platform he helped fund.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Seems to Think His Own Employees Are Shadowbanning Him
Elon Musk loves Twitter so much, he spent $44 billion buying it. But now, under the billionaire’s leadership, the site isn’t doing so hot. Between layoffs and quasi-voluntary departures, Twitter has lost more than an estimated three-quarters of the staff it once had. This week, Musk brought the...
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
Ars Technica
Twitter hit with EU yellow card for lack of transparency on disinformation
The European Commission, which is tasked with tackling disinformation online, this week expressed disappointment that Twitter has failed to provide required data that all other major platforms submitted. Now Twitter has been hit with a "yellow card," Reuters reported, and could be subjected to fines if the platform doesn’t fully comply with European Union commitments by this June.
BBC
Twitter outage sees users told they are over daily tweet limit
Some Twitter users were unable to tweet on Wednesday after the website experienced technical problems. Account holders received a message saying: "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets." The outage-tracking website DownDetector reported the glitch at just before 22:00 GMT. Elon Musk has slashed Twitter's workforce over the...
BBC
Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares
Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
Elon Musk Offers Another Brazen Prediction After Photo of Cybertruck Goes Viral
The Tesla CEO says the Cybertruck is very close to production.
NPR
Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view
Tomorrow will mark 12 years since Rebecca Black, back then a California teen with an interest in music, released the video for the song "Friday," a strange pop song that she did not write the lyrics to, nor pen the melody of. Or produce. Or direct the video for. She was, after all, 13 years old. You may remember what happened next — Black became one of the earliest prototypes for teenaged internet celebrity, and commensurate with that job description, a target for bullying.
Twitter co-Founder Is No Longer a Fan of His Friend Elon Musk
The Twitter co-founder appears to be distancing himself from the Tesla CEO he once backed.
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts are back
Former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been reinstated, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The reinstatement had been expected after Nick Clegg, Facebook's president of global affairs, announced in late January that the suspension would be lifted. Andy Stone, policy communications director at Meta, confirmed the news to...
Google is in a weird place right now
Google's Bard feels like a knee-jerk reaction to Microsoft Bing's integration with ChatGPT. Plus, Twitter's massive outage.
TODAY.com
The ‘red nail theory’ is going viral on TikTok. Experts explain if it really works
If you’re stuck in a romantic rut, you may want to try painting your nails red. At least that is what some TikTok users are attempting in an effort to enhance their love lives. The “red nail theory,” a term coined by TikTok creator Robyn Delmonte, aka @GirlBossTown, has...
Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots - report
BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The boss of Google's search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O) battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.
Hogwarts Legacy debuts amid LGBTQ gamer protests over J.K. Rowling
For many in the LGBTQ community, the ongoing controversy surrounding Harry Potter's creator, J.K. Rowling, has made the debut of the video game Hogwarts Legacy anything but magical. The long-anticipated game has been marred with controversy since it was first announced in September 2020, largely due to Rowling’s outspoken views...
