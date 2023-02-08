ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Related
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Seems to Think His Own Employees Are Shadowbanning Him

Elon Musk loves Twitter so much, he spent $44 billion buying it. But now, under the billionaire’s leadership, the site isn’t doing so hot. Between layoffs and quasi-voluntary departures, Twitter has lost more than an estimated three-quarters of the staff it once had. This week, Musk brought the...
Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Ars Technica

Twitter hit with EU yellow card for lack of transparency on disinformation

The European Commission, which is tasked with tackling disinformation online, this week expressed disappointment that Twitter has failed to provide required data that all other major platforms submitted. Now Twitter has been hit with a "yellow card," Reuters reported, and could be subjected to fines if the platform doesn’t fully comply with European Union commitments by this June.
BBC

Twitter outage sees users told they are over daily tweet limit

Some Twitter users were unable to tweet on Wednesday after the website experienced technical problems. Account holders received a message saying: "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets." The outage-tracking website DownDetector reported the glitch at just before 22:00 GMT. Elon Musk has slashed Twitter's workforce over the...
BBC

Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares

Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
NPR

Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view

Tomorrow will mark 12 years since Rebecca Black, back then a California teen with an interest in music, released the video for the song "Friday," a strange pop song that she did not write the lyrics to, nor pen the melody of. Or produce. Or direct the video for. She was, after all, 13 years old. You may remember what happened next — Black became one of the earliest prototypes for teenaged internet celebrity, and commensurate with that job description, a target for bullying.
NBC News

Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts are back

Former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been reinstated, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The reinstatement had been expected after Nick Clegg, Facebook's president of global affairs, announced in late January that the suspension would be lifted. Andy Stone, policy communications director at Meta, confirmed the news to...
Reuters

Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots - report

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The boss of Google's search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O) battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.
NBC News

Hogwarts Legacy debuts amid LGBTQ gamer protests over J.K. Rowling

For many in the LGBTQ community, the ongoing controversy surrounding Harry Potter's creator, J.K. Rowling, has made the debut of the video game Hogwarts Legacy anything but magical. The long-anticipated game has been marred with controversy since it was first announced in September 2020, largely due to Rowling’s outspoken views...
NBC News

NBC News

