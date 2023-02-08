ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The question Donna Kelce asked NFL Commissioner Goodell

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQM7b_0kgysXf000

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Move over Jason and Travis. It looks like another member of the Kelce family is showing the New Heights Podcast some love.

The NFL players’ mom, Donna Kelce , had a little facetime with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Wednesday afternoon.

Her first question to the Commissioner didn’t have anything to do with the Super Bowl, but it certainly had something to do with her sons.

“I have a question,” Donna Kelce asked. “How do we get you on the New Heights podcast?”

“I have an answer. Ask me. I’m in,” Goodell said while laughing.

Kansas City barbecue gets shout-out at Super Bowl LVII

New Heights fans will have to wait until after Super Bowl LVII is played to see if Goodell actually makes time to record an episode.

The Kelce brothers launched New Heights with the beginning of the the 2023 NFL season. It has gained listeners every week at is now listed as the top sports podcast, according to Chartable .

The Kelce’s talk about growing up, their thoughts on current NFL news, and share hilarious stories about their lives and teammates.

The Kelce’s have interviewed their parents , and teammates.

Mini Arrowhead Stadium built in Overland Park backyard

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the podcast on December 1, which is one of the season’s most popular episodes.

Earlier this week, the Kelce’s interviewed their parents.

Jason Kelce previously said the two considered the idea of a podcast for several years before actually launching it in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

